Tricentis to create 50 jobs with Cork investment

The new roles will include sales, engineering, finance, business operations and customer growth.

US-headquartered software company Tricentis has today (11 March) announced plans to invest in Ireland, expanding its Cork footprint.

The fresh investment will create 50 new roles over the next few years and will enable the company to move to a new office space to accommodate its expansion.

Founded in 2007, Tricentis provides software testing automation for enterprise software.

Its Cork operation has focused on building various functions such as payroll, accounts payable, projects, revenue, legal and data analytics.

The new roles to be created will include sales, engineering, finance, business operations and customer growth.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, visited the company’s Austin site yesterday as part of his US trip and said the investment highlights Ireland as a hub for innovation and technology.

Kevin Thompson, Tricentis CEO, said Ireland plays a crucial role in the company’s vision to cement itself as a leader in software quality.

“The majority of our executive team has already been building and managing teams within Ireland for many years, so we know from experience what an incredible advantage we gain from closer ties with such a business-friendly country and highly talented workforce,” he said. “We look forward to continuing our journey and contributing to the vibrant tech ecosystem in Ireland.”

IDA Ireland’s CEO Michael Lohan said the company’s decision to establish Cork as an international hub is “terrific news” that highlights the south-west region’s highly skilled workforce.

This week also saw the opening of Ireland’s first national e-sports centre in Cork, which represents a €1m investment in state-of-the-art gaming infrastructure for the county.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the month, US-based cybersecurity company BlueVoyant opened its first permanent office in Ireland in the form of a Security Operations Centre in Cork.

And the region enjoyed another major investment in January when GE Healthcare announced a €132m investment to expand its Carrigtohill manufacturing site.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.