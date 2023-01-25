Unum to create 50 new tech jobs at Carlow centre

Unum recently achieved a Great Place to Work certification for a second year. The Carlow centre serves as a tech hub for the wider company.

Having filled 80 roles in 2022, Unum Ireland has said it will hire 50 more people as part of its growth plans for 2023.

Unum’s Irish branch in Carlow functions as a software development and IT services centre for the whole company. Unum is a global employee benefits provider headquartered in Tennessee.

Its Irish branch was established in 2008 to provide tech support to the entire company as it delivers its services.

As part of this year’s hiring drive, the Carlow centre is seeking software developers, business analysts, IT delivery managers and cybersecurity engineers.

The Carlow centre will have a staff of 250 by the time all the roles are filled. Of the roles to be filled this year, 21 are available immediately.

Padraig O’Neill, MD and VP of Unum Ireland said that the company’s projects are set for 2023, and it needs tech staff.

“Whilst there has been some instability in the tech jobs market, Unum offers security in the stable and growing fintech sector,” O’Neill said.

“We can offer exceptional development and progression with flexible working arrangements, including hybrid, and initiatives to support our team’s well-being. Opportunities are available for both graduates and senior IT professionals at the state-of-the-art campus, just one hour from Dublin city.”

Unum’s hiring announcement comes as the company adds a Great Place to Work certification to its credit for a second year.

“People want to know they are recognised for their contribution to the workplace. They want strong leadership and the opportunity to develop their skills with further education and career progression,” said Edel Spillane, HR director of Unum.

“Yes, they want to be well-compensated, but beyond that, people value working in an environment where they can thrive. This is where Unum excels.”

More information on the jobs available at Unum can be found on the company’s website.

