Irish regtech start-up Valid8Me to double staff numbers by end of 2023

The 30 new roles at Valid8Me will be across software engineering, risk and compliance, as well as in marketing and sales.

Cork regtech company Valid8Me is planning to create 30 new jobs by the end of 2023. The new hires will play a key role in the company’s upcoming expansion strategy.

Launched last year, Valid8Me’s software platform helps businesses streamline digital identity verification. It also helps individuals and companies share, store and manage their customer-related data. It champions a reusable digital identity model to reduce the risk and exposure for businesses around data privacy.

Valid8Me’s platform supports more than 10,000 different document templates from 248 different countries and territories.

The company’s expansion is being supported with funding from Grant Thornton, which has agreed to invest €12.5m. The funding will enable Valid8Me to double its workforce from 30 to 60 by the end of next year.

Roles will be available in software engineering, risk and compliance, as well as in the company’s marketing and sales departments.

According to Patrick Horgan, CEO of Valid8Me, said “The idea that consumers repeatedly share their most sensitive data, often through insecure channels, to prove their identity is archaic.”

Horgan added that Valid8Me was “fundamentally different” in its championing of reusable digital identity.

He said that the investment from Grant Thornton would see his company leverage the investor’s  “global reach and multi-sector expertise” to support its growth plans.

Mick McAteer, managing partner of Grant Thornton Ireland said the firm viewed the Valid8Me platform as “complementary to a number” of its own service lines. It also specifically addresses the needs of Grant Thornton’s clients across a number of sectors including financial services, legal, accounting, wealth management and real estate, he said.

Steve Tennant, head of financial services advisory at Grant Thornton Ireland said the firm had been using Valid8Me’s client onboarding services and had “first-hand experience” of its effects on their business.

For more information on the roles available at Valid8Me, see its website.

