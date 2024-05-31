VEI Global announces 20 engineering jobs following €2m investment

The investment will create new positions for highly skilled software and network engineers at the company base in Kildare, Ireland.

IT and telecoms solutions provider VEI Global today (31 May) announced the creation of 20 engineering roles, from a €2m investment supported in part by Enterprise Ireland.

By the end of 2025, the company intends to hire an additional 20 highly skilled software and network engineers. Responsibilities will include network solution design and the configuration and support of networks for domestic and international organisations.

The announcement was made amid a period of growth across Europe and the US for the Naas-headquartered company. It said it aims to continue supporting foreign direct investment in Ireland by encouraging US customers to use the region “as a gateway to Europe”.

The company currently operates a network of more than 1,000 VEI Global and partner engineers throughout Europe and the US and works with clients such as BT, Vodafone, the European Parliament and South Dublin County Council.

VEI Global’s news was welcomed by the CEO of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy, who pledged Enterprise Ireland’s continued commitment to the growth and scaling of Irish companies amid global ambition. He highlighted the importance of companies as “economic cornerstones in communities around the country, contributing greatly to national prosperity”, citing VEI Global as a prime example.

Lloyd O’Rourke, co-CEO of VEI Global, noted the worldwide requirement among organisations for “seamless and streamlined Wi-Fi solutions” to ensure the potential of new technologies is being met, stating “piecemeal connectivity solutions are no longer working for multi-site, multinational organisations”.

“Additionally, organisations must ensure that they are not exposing themselves to increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks, which can thrive on unsophisticated Wi-Fi networks,” he said.

Conor Killeen, co-CEO at VEI Global, anticipates continued growth for the business at home and internationally. “The expansion of our team will ensure we maintain our position as a global leader in the network connectivity space,” he said.

