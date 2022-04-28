Veolia to create 60 new jobs as it looks to boost Ireland’s circular economy

The company will be recruiting technicians, engineers of all grades and waste management staff across Ireland.

French environmental services company Veolia plans to create 60 new jobs in Ireland, adding to its team of nearly 700 employees across the Republic and Northern Ireland.

The new roles will be based in the company’s offices in Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny and Belfast. There will also be several site-based roles across the Republic of Ireland.

Veolia employs around 179,000 people worldwide. It provides tools and resources for water, waste and energy management, and aims to help protect available resources. The company’s clients in Ireland range from large global companies to domestic businesses across the life sciences, IT, healthcare and food and beverage sectors.

Some of the jobs on offer include electrical, mechanical and process engineers, as well as technicians who will be in charge of keeping specialist plant and equipment fully operational along the entire manufacturing chain.

It is also looking to hire waste management professionals, who will work either directly with customers or at Veolia’s hazardous waste facility in Fermoy, Co Cork.

Donna Marie Masterson, head of HR at Veolia Ireland, said the company has seen “a major shift” in its clients’ mindsets “as they look to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their environmental performance”.

She added that this shift in thinking is timely given Ireland’s push to reduce emissions.

“As we move towards a more circular economy, we’re looking for new recruits from entry level, including apprentices and graduates, to senior level interested in working at the forefront of innovative environmental solutions for businesses and industry,” Masterson said.

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English TD, welcomed the jobs news and said the roles would “help ensure Ireland has a greater pool of talent available to push towards a more circular economy”.

In 2016, Veolia announced it was recruiting 300 people in Ireland as it made moves to expand its presence here.

More information on the current roles available can be found on Veolia’s website.

