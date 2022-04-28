Two men and a woman standing outside a grey brick building with yellow framed windows holding a sign that reads 60 jobs Veolia.
Jobs News
Damien English ,TD; Donna Marie Masterson, head of HR, Veolia Ireland; and Fergus Elebert, director energy and facilities management, Veolia Ireland. Image: Maxwells Photography

Veolia to create 60 new jobs as it looks to boost Ireland’s circular economy

2 hours ago

The company will be recruiting technicians, engineers of all grades and waste management staff across Ireland.

French environmental services company Veolia plans to create 60 new jobs in Ireland, adding to its team of nearly 700 employees across the Republic and Northern Ireland.

The new roles will be based in the company’s offices in Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny and Belfast. There will also be several site-based roles across the Republic of Ireland.

Future Human

Veolia employs around 179,000 people worldwide. It provides tools and resources for water, waste and energy management, and aims to help protect available resources. The company’s clients in Ireland range from large global companies to domestic businesses across the life sciences, IT, healthcare and food and beverage sectors.

Some of the jobs on offer include electrical, mechanical and process engineers, as well as technicians who will be in charge of keeping specialist plant and equipment fully operational along the entire manufacturing chain.

It is also looking to hire waste management professionals, who will work either directly with customers or at Veolia’s hazardous waste facility in Fermoy, Co Cork.

Donna Marie Masterson, head of HR at Veolia Ireland, said the company has seen “a major shift” in its clients’ mindsets “as they look to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their environmental performance”.

Hiring Now

She added that this shift in thinking is timely given Ireland’s push to reduce emissions.

“As we move towards a more circular economy, we’re looking for new recruits from entry level, including apprentices and graduates, to senior level interested in working at the forefront of innovative environmental solutions for businesses and industry,” Masterson said.

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English TD, welcomed the jobs news and said the roles would “help ensure Ireland has a greater pool of talent available to push towards a more circular economy”.

In 2016, Veolia announced it was recruiting 300 people in Ireland as it made moves to expand its presence here.

More information on the current roles available can be found on Veolia’s website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.

Blathnaid O’Dea
By Blathnaid O’Dea

Blathnaid O’Dea joined Silicon Republic in 2021 as Careers reporter, coming from a background in the Humanities. She likes people, pranking, pictures of puffins – and apparently alliteration.

More from careers

Two men and a woman standing outside a grey brick building with yellow framed windows holding a sign that reads 60 jobs Veolia.
IT consultancy Pangea to expand team from new base in Donegal
Two men and a woman standing outside a grey brick building with yellow framed windows holding a sign that reads 60 jobs Veolia.
Medical device firm Vitalograph creating 200 jobs in Clare and Limerick
Two men and a woman standing outside a grey brick building with yellow framed windows holding a sign that reads 60 jobs Veolia.
Packaging company Amcor to create 75 jobs with Sligo expansion
Two men and a woman standing outside a grey brick building with yellow framed windows holding a sign that reads 60 jobs Veolia.
With inflation rising, Irish workers may look for new jobs or remote roles

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading