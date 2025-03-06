Version 1 to create 1,000 jobs amid £40m UK investment

The company will expand its presence at its key technology hubs in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Irish IT and digital transformation provider Version 1 has announced the creation of 1,000 jobs, as part of its plans to invest £40m into the UK market across the next couple of years. The news was welcomed by UK prime minister Keir Starmer and Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the UK-Ireland Summit, where today’s discussion also included a climate, energy, technology and innovation round table.

Version 1 was founded in Dublin in 1996 and offers a range of IT services to global organisations. It has a number of key hubs around the world, including in London, Edinburgh and Belfast, where many of the 1,000 new roles will be located. Jobs will also be available in Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester, with the majority of vacancies to be filled by AI professionals.

“We are privileged to be part of the exciting discussions today, as the largest indigenous Irish technology and AI services company with a major presence in the UK,” said Brad Mallard, the chief technology officer at Version 1. “It is very rewarding to hear how both leaders are working hard to strengthen connections and deliver on shared ambitions for greater opportunity, societal advancement and economic prosperity.”

The news was also welcomed by Deirdre McPartlin, the regional director for UK and Nordics at Enterprise Ireland, who said: “Version 1 is a valued client of Enterprise Ireland. Their journey of 28 years has helped establish Ireland as a strong contender for tech innovation and expertise.

“We are delighted to see how they continue to grow globally and underscored their commitment to the UK even further with today’s news, joining also the important discussions that have taken place today between UK and Ireland leaders. We will continue to fully support their ambitious plans which strengthen the business and contribute to the success of both our economies.”

In May of last year, a number of appointments at Version 1 were announced, as the company revealed Louise Lahiff would be taking over as the group chief operating officer while Patrick Cooney, formerly of Kerry Group, would be joining the company as its chief financial officer.

