Robotic manufacturing equipment on an assembly line symbolising medtech manufacturing.
Jobs News
Image: © xiaoliangge/Stock.adobe.com

Medical device company VistaMed to create 100 jobs for Leitrim

1 hour ago

The Leitrim-founded company will be hiring engineers, technicians, operators and more.

VistaMed, a medtech company that manufactures extrusion and catheter-based medical devices, is expanding its workforce in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The company, which was founded in Leitrim in 1999, will create 100 new jobs over the next two years as part of a significant expansion.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

The new roles will be in the areas of engineering, automation, quality control and validation, and will include technicians and operators.

VistaMed produces a diverse range of catheter-based products used in diagnostic or therapeutic procedures such as cardiology, electrophysiology, peripheral stent delivery systems, urology, endoscopy, neurology and pain management.

It currently has manufacturing facilities in Carrick-on-Shannon and Roosky, as well as an R&D innovation centre in Carrick-on-Shannon, which was announced as part of a major expansion in 2016.

Between all three sites, the company currently employs 525 people.

Hiring Now

VistaMed’s managing director, Patrick Mulholland, said the new jobs are a direct response to the strong demand for the company’s development and manufacturing capabilities.

“This is an exciting time in the continued development of our company. Many of the devices we develop offer exceptional opportunities for engineers to gain experience working with the most innovative products to come on the market,” he said.

“As we continue to build on our engineering team, we are looking for talented individuals with the right motivation and skillsets to facilitate our continued growth in developing and manufacturing world-class medical devices.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, TD, said he was pleased to see the company expanding in Leitrim. “This significant expansion demonstrates VistaMed’s continued commitment to Carrick-on-Shannon, where it was founded, and underscores Ireland’s position as a global hub for the world’s leading medtech companies.”

VistaMed is now owned by German group Freudenberg Medical.

In 2018, VistaMed joined forces with Limerick Institute of Technology and fellow medical device company Cook Medical in a joint project to identify the best way to use combinatory technologies to reduce defective products, while simultaneously increasing capacity to manufacture new medical device products.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.

Jenny Darmody
By Jenny Darmody

Jenny Darmody became the deputy editor of Silicon Republic in 2020, having worked as the careers editor until June 2019. When she’s not writing about the science and tech industry, she’s writing short stories and attempting novels. She continuously buys more books than she can read in a lifetime and pretty stationery is her kryptonite. She also believes seagulls to be the root of all evil and her baking is the stuff of legends.

More from careers

Robotic manufacturing equipment on an assembly line symbolising medtech manufacturing.
Ulster University to host ‘no-cost’ Industry 4.0 degree level apprenticeship
Robotic manufacturing equipment on an assembly line symbolising medtech manufacturing.
Online accountancy firm adds 100 jobs with option for remote work
Robotic manufacturing equipment on an assembly line symbolising medtech manufacturing.
US tech start-up’s move into Dublin to create several new jobs
Robotic manufacturing equipment on an assembly line symbolising medtech manufacturing.
Irish girls say a lack of subject choices is a barrier to a STEM career

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading