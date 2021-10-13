Vodafone to create 40 jobs as part of its 2022 graduate programme

Applications are open until 4 November for Vodafone’s 2022 graduate programme, which will put participants into areas such as technology and data.

Vodafone Ireland has said it will create 40 new jobs through its graduate programme, which is now open for applications for its September 2022 intake.

Now in its 12th year, the programme offers final-year college students and graduates the chance to gain experience in multiple departments.

This year’s programme will be the first where graduates can choose from seven different areas of the business. The 18-month rotational programme will see them working in areas such as data, communications and marketing, technology, corporate security and legal, finance, digital, and business management.

“The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for young people in Ireland, with huge amounts of uncertainty and change and we are delighted to be able to increase our focus on youth at such a challenging time,” said James Magill, HR director at Vodafone Ireland.

“We offer a wealth of opportunities across various streams of our company for graduates, suitable for those from a large variety of disciplines and many diverse backgrounds. Our aim is to provide them with the experience and tools that will allow them to grow and develop their careers at Vodafone Ireland.”

The company has worked on enhancing its graduate programme over the past few years to ensure participants are ready for the working world. Over the past five years, 85pc of Vodafone Ireland’s graduate intake have secured permanent roles within the company.

The company is also committed to providing a fair environment for graduates. Graduate intakes typically have 50:50 gender representation. Almost a third of graduates on this year’s programme identify as coming from typically underrepresented minority backgrounds, including people with disabilities and people from racial and ethnic minorities.

Vodafone also allows graduates to participate in its programme remotely. It will offer a 60:40 hybrid working model, where graduates can spend 60pc of their time working remotely. They can also avail of Vodafone’s Gigabit Hubs around the country. Almost half of Vodafone’s interns and graduates in 2021 are from areas outside of Dublin, compared with 39pc the previous year.

Applications for the 2022 graduate programme close on 4 November, with the programme beginning in September 2022. For more information and to apply, visit Vodafone Ireland’s website.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.