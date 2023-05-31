A man and two women standing on a small bridge with a building, a car and trees in the background. They are part of Vyta.
From left: Vyta Group CEO Philip McMichael, group head of people Katie Fearon and CCO Faye Thomas. Image: Donal McCann Photography

Vyta to create 100 new jobs through €6.4m investment

The various roles will be located across Vyta’s sites in Dublin, Belfast and Essex, as the company seeks to expand further in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

IT recycling company Vyta Group plans to nearly double its workforce across Ireland and the UK over the next two and a half years.

The company said it will create 100 jobs to grow its staff headcount to 220 by the end of 2025. These new roles will be located across Vyta’s three sites in Dublin, Belfast and Essex.

The jobs will be for a range of departments including finance, marketing, service delivery, business development, operations, logistics, engineering, retail, business support and more.

This expansion is being made thanks to an investment of €6.4m by the company. Vyta said this funding will be used to support its growth and expand its fleet of collection and shredding vehicles.

Vyta collects, refurbishes, recycles and resells retired IT equipment. The company said this protects clients from data leaks, reduces environmental impacts and contributes to the circular economy.

The Irish company’s mobile shredding service, DiskShred, is designed to shred items into pieces as small as 6mm, to ensure data and old storage can be completely destroyed onsite for clients.

Vyta started out 20 years ago as AMI, or Asset Management Ireland. The company claims to be one of the largest IT asset disposal companies in Ireland and the UK, helped by its acquisition of Essex-based IT disposal company FGD last year.

Vyta Group CEO Philip McMichael said 2022 was “an exciting year” for the company and that there are plans to expand further in Ireland, the UK and “further afield in Europe”.

“In order to achieve these ambitious growth plans, we need to invest in the business and hire more people,” McMichael said.

“Our team will enable us stand out in what is a highly competitive market, allowing us to adhere to most stringent industry standards, and help us maintain our commitment to delivering the best customer service in the industry.”

Vyta said the investment is being used to get a new customer relationship management system to help its teams support a growing client base across the UK and Europe. The company is also working to acquire like-minded companies in Europe.

To find out more about the vacancies available in Vyta, check out its Careers page.





