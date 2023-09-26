Wesco to create 80 jobs from new Dublin site

The multinational has created a new Irish entity and is hiring for various management, technology, engineering and administration roles.

Wesco, a US-based provider of B2B distribution, logistics and supply chain services, is expanding its operations in Ireland.

The new entity – Wesco Digital Solutions (WDS) Ireland – includes a new digital centre of excellence that is located in Dublin. This facility will serve as a development centre for new cloud-based digital systems, as part of the company’s overall digital transformation strategy.

WDS Ireland began operating this month, initially creating around 30 management, technology, engineering and administrative positions which will be primarily filled by local hires. The new site is on the third floor of College Park House on Dublin’s South Frederick Street.

The site is expected to house roughly 80 staff in the coming years. The company has multiple Irish jobs listed on its Careers page, including senior roles in information security, quality and testing automation, agile transformation, platform architects and more.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Wesco claims to have more than $21bn in annual sales worldwide, supporting more than 150,000 customers. The global company provides a wide range of services to help its various customers, which include contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers and utilities.

It operates roughly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices across more than 50 countries and employs around 20,000 people globally. The company said it aims to provide a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multinational customers.

The company’s expansion was supported by IDA Ireland, the government agency responsible for the attraction and retention of foreign direct investment. John Engel, chair, president and CEO of Wesco, thanked the agency for its support and spoke about the role the new Irish entity will play for the global company.

“Looking ahead, we expect WDS Ireland will be a catalyst to further leverage technology to transform and enhance the value we deliver to customers globally,” Engel said. “We are excited to hire talented software development, engineering and data analytics professionals in Ireland who will have a unique opportunity to help accelerate the digitalisation of our business.”

