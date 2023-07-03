Dublin’s Winthrop Technologies to create 200 new roles in Ireland

Winthrop Technologies is recruiting engineers, project managers, quantity surveyors and environmental, health and safety personnel.

Winthrop Technologies, an Irish-based provider of turnkey services to the European data centre market, is going on a recruitment drive to support its recent expansion.

The Dublin-headquartered company plans to create 200 jobs in Ireland over the next year, as well as an additional 180 jobs in Europe. The hiring spree will include 30 graduate positions as part of its graduate programme.

Winthrop serves the high-growth data centre market, providing design, construction, electrical, structural, commissioning and mechanical services. It is currently working on the construction of turnkey data centre projects in seven countries and it operates in nine countries.

It recently expanded into Belgium and has plans to expand into new markets over the next 12 to 18 months. As well as Ireland and Belgium, its projects are in the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Norway and Switzerland.

“In addition to creating 380 new jobs across Ireland and Europe, we have successfully delivered turnover in excess of €1bn in this financial year, to end April 2023, for the first time, with profitability and headcount increasing in line,” said Group CEO, Anne Dooley.

She described today’s (3 July) jobs announcement as a reflection of the strength of demand for the company’s services. “Our ongoing exceptional growth is a reflection of the success of the organisational strategy to focus exclusively on the data centre sector.”

The roles the company is hoping to fill include multidisciplinary engineering positions, project management, quantity surveying and environmental, health and safety jobs.

Winthrop Technologies was founded in 1995 as a mechanical and engineering contractor serving only Ireland before pivoting to the lucrative data centre business in Europe.

More information on working at Winthrop Technologies can be found on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.