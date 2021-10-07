Irish marketing firm Wolfgang Digital to double staff numbers in three years

Wolfgang Digital has doubled its office space to prepare for the 60 new staff it will add over the next three years.

Dublin-based digital marketing agency Wolfgang Digital plans to double its staff headcount from 60 to 120 over the next three years.

The first 10 hires will be made before this year ends, it said. The new roles will be hybrid, split between the agency’s Dublin 2 office and remote work.

To facilitate its expansion, Wolfgang Digital has doubled its Dublin office space in size and redesigned it to enhance collaboration and learning.

The company’s CEO, Alan Coleman, said the agency had implemented remote working as a result of employee feedback in 2018.

“This means we have experience with pre-Covid hybrid working as well as Covid-enforced remote working,” he added.

“Our experience tells us that remote work has its advantages for autonomy and empowerment, while in-office work has its advantages for mastery and for culture. We’re enhancing our hybrid working policy to get the best of both worlds for our people and for our work.

“We aren’t asking people to come back to the office until 2022 and when we do come back our hybrid work policy will be shaped with ongoing feedback from the team.”

Coleman also promised that the first new hires would be part of the company’s team-building trip in the new year.

“We commit a lot of energy to culture and craic in Wolfgang. We’ve a team-building trip to Barcelona next spring, which will bring the newly expanded Wolfgang team together as one and promises to be a crescendo of craic,” he said.

The agency also has an upskilling academy for staff, called the Wolfgang Academy, and said it invests an equivalent of 10pc of its revenue annually in upskilling its workers. Coleman attributed the company’s high ranking on the Great Place to Work list to its focus on upskilling.

Managing director of the Great Place to Work Institute Ireland, Cathal Divilly, echoed Coleman’s comments: “In their Great Place To Work assessments over the years, Wolfgang have consistently scored strongly on talent management and career development.

“Continuous improvement is a core strength of Wolfgang’s. The Wolfgang Academy activities demonstrate great social learning. The efficacy of their philosophy on development is well supported by the number of internal promotions.”

The agency hopes that its expansion plans will enable it to grow its revenues from €5m to €10m in the coming years. Its international revenues reached the €1m mark last year and it has been identified by Google as a number-one search partner and number-one shopping partner in the EMEA region.

For more information on the roles and to apply, see Wolfgang Digital’s jobs page.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.