US semiconductor company to create 40 jobs in Northern Ireland

Wolfspeed is due to open a tech hub in Belfast next month and plans to hire 40 people across Northern Ireland by 2025.

US semiconductor company Wolfspeed is to create around 40 new jobs in Belfast and Northern Ireland by 2025. Most of the roles will be located at the company’s new global IT services hub in Belfast, which is due to open next month.

Wolfspeed has already begun recruiting for the first wave of new workers. The company is looking to fill roles in core IT operations and services such as infrastructure, network operations, systems engineering and application development along with cybersecurity and compliance.

US-based Wolfspeed is a developer of semiconductors, supplying silicon carbide materials and devices to an international customer base in sectors including electric vehicles, renewable energy and storage, communications infrastructure, aerospace and defence.

Its new Belfast hub will help with IT support and will also be a centre of excellence for automation engineering and data analytics, leading the company’s digital transformation to high-tech manufacturing.

In addition to the centre in Belfast, the company will have hybrid home and office roles for applicants from all parts of Northern Ireland.

Invest NI offered financial assistance of approximately £300,000 to Wolfspeed, as well as advice on the hub’s location and how to find suitable office space.

Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director of international business, said: “Wolfspeed initially approached us after hearing directly from another inward investor about their positive experiences here. This shows how important our diaspora network is to help promote Northern Ireland as an investment location.

“The company also plans to work with our colleges and universities to support its talent pipeline and culture of innovation,” he added.

David Costar, senior VP and CIO for Wolfspeed, said that the new centre would be “a strategic shared services hub” for the company’s IT organisation, helping to drive innovation and expansion of its global operations into Europe.

“The financial support from Invest Northern Ireland, high quality of talent, infrastructure and academic expertise, and the positive experiences of other companies convinced us this was the right location for a strategic investment,” Costar added.

