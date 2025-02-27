Looking to work in AI? These 15 companies are hiring

Look no further for your next big opportunity in the realm of artificial intelligence.

AI is one of the most exciting industries to be a part of right now. With dozens of roles on offer in areas such as software engineering, analytics and cloud, this list will help you find the exact right job for your next professional move. So without further ado these are 15 of the most interesting companies you should consider applying to in the coming weeks.

Abbott

Global medtech company Abbott has a number of globally available AI-relevant roles open to professionals. Experts located in the US can apply for positions such as AI architect and senior staff AI and machine learning engineer.

In Milan, Italy, there are automation tester jobs as well as informatics business analyst roles and in Ireland potential candidates can apply for jobs in computer system validation, director of QA data analytics and cloud data engineer lead, among others.

Accenture

Dublin-headquartered tech consulting and professional services provider Accenture is looking to recruit a number of people in AI-related roles. Advertised positions include data and AI consulting senior manager, GenAI/machine learning engineer lead and software and platform industry consulting manager.

There are also a range of roles on offer in the US, such as advanced AI research engineer, tech consulting AI/ML scientist, data science senior manager and an advanced AI platform project manager position.

BearingPoint

Multinational business and tech consulting company BearingPoint has positions available to Ireland-based AI professionals. Open roles include cloud solution architect, senior solution architect, Microsoft SQL database administrator, business analyst and a range of graduate programmes, for example one in data analytics and AI.

In the UK interested experts can apply for AI-relevant jobs in supply chain and operations, supply chain automation and engineering and healthcare business development.

IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) which makes tech for media platforms, advertisers and publishers for data tracking and optimisation is currently looking to add to its Ireland, US, France and Italy based teams. For professionals with AI skills available roles include data scientist, a fraud ML engineer intern, machine learning scientist intern, senior data scientist and a senior director of data science.

Intel

Multinational chip giant Intel has a number of vacancies. Interested professionals can apply for roles in AI frameworks engineering and GPU AI computing architecture at the Leixlip, Leinster facility.

At multiple locations in the US AI experts can avail of job offers in areas such as AI software development engineering, vice president of AI architecture, software and AI programme manager and AI SOC memory architect, among others.

Liberty IT

Belfast-based software development company Liberty IT has three positions available to professionals based in the Republic and Northern Ireland. Advertised jobs include a senior product designer for GenAI and senior data scientist in Belfast and a Galway-based principal software engineer for python, AWS and GenAI.

Mastercard

Experts skilled in AI looking for a new role should consider Mastercard for their next professional endeavour. In Ireland the US multinational is looking to recruit a Dublin-based principal data engineer for AI products, a lead data scientist for R&D, AI and ML and a manager of software engineering.

Canada and US-based jobseekers can avail of vacancies in areas such as GenAI platform principal software engineer, principal Azure GenAI engineer, lead data scientist of generative AI and lead data scientist, among others.

There are also vacancies for AI professionals in a number of regions, including Portugal, India, Singapore, Belgium, Brazil and Chile.

Microsoft

Tech giant Microsoft has multiple opportunities for Ireland-based AI experts. Advertised positions include digital technology specialist, Azure data & AI for the UK market, senior software engineer and digital solution area specialist for Azure infrastructure.

For multilingual professionals living in Ireland there are also a range of vacancies to take advantage of, for example, a Finnish speaking digital solution data and AI specialist, an Arabic speaking digital technology specialist for Azure data and AI and a German speaking digital solution area specialist for data and AI.

Optum

Healthcare technology company Optum has two Ireland-based premises in Dublin and Donegal and is currently looking to add to its team with a number of AI recruits. Vacancies include roles in data science, software engineering, principal architecture, UX engineering, DevOps engineering and data analytics.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of wireless tech company Qualcomm, is looking to recruit a number of professionals to expand its Ireland-based teams. The Cork facility plans to add a staff IT engineer for machine learning technical support, a data platform architect for autonomous driving and a software verification system team lead, among others.

There are also a number of positions open to US-based professionals, for example vacancies in enterprise architecture, software engineering, programme management and government affairs.

Salesforce

US cloud-based software company Salesforce has multiple AI-related roles on offer to professionals located all over the globe. Particularly in Europe, where there are opportunities in Madrid, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Munich, Dublin, Oslo and Rome, among others.

Positions include senior software engineer, specialist solution engineer, senior solution architect and principal data & AI architect. Interested experts should take a look at the many opportunities available.

UKG

US HR, payroll and workforce management solutions provider Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) has a number of AI roles open to professionals state-side. Interested personnel can apply for jobs in the areas of principal software engineering, senior data science, customer cyber risk assurance analytics and senior UX design management.

In Canada there is also a senior data science role.

Version 1

Dublin-headquartered IT company Version 1 is looking to recruit an AI professional to its India-based team. The successful candidate will be a professional qualified to work as a DevOps AWS architect in the data and AI services division.

Workhuman

Irish multinational Workhuman has an AI position open to a US-based professional. Interested personnel in Framingham, Massachusetts can apply to be a senior NLP data scientist.

AI experts living in Ireland could also apply their talents to open roles such as senior technical project manager, software engineer III and senior software engineer.

Yahoo

Tech giant Yahoo is looking to recruit across its Ireland-based teams. Potential candidates can apply for a job as a software engineer, fullstack software engineer, product manager for the ads data platform, Paranoids AI engineer, cloud FinOps and TBM analyst and a software engineer for big data.

Yahoo also has AI-relevant roles for professionals stationed in Taiwan, Canada, Brazil, Israel, Hong Kong and India.

