Workday to hire 1,000 new staff in Ireland over the next two years

Enterprise software company Workday is planning to expand its team as it develops a new European headquarters in Grangegorman.

Workday is planning to create 1,000 new jobs over the next two years at its European headquarters in Dublin.

The hiring spree will increase the US software company’s Irish workforce by around 60pc. Workday currently employs approximately 1,700 staff in Dublin.

It will be looking to hire across its product development, engineering and data science, sales, services and user experience teams.

As it expands its workforce, Workday is also planning to deepen its Irish links by building a new European headquarters in Grangegorman, Dublin 7.

This new base will be located in a strategic development zone near TU Dublin. Workday has agreed to buy the site from the HSE.

The company’s current headquarters are located at the Kings Building in Smithfield. As planning begins for the new Grangegorman base, Workday will augment its existing office space by becoming the anchor tenant at the Dockline building in Dublin 1.

Workday has provided enterprise cloud applications for finance, HR and planning organisations since its founding in 2005. It came to Ireland in 2008 and established its European headquarters in Dublin in 2015.

Last March, it announced plans to hire 400 people for product and technology development roles.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, called the company’s latest jobs announcement “a vote of confidence in the skills and talent” of the Irish workforce.

Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday, added: “Our presence in Dublin, and the incredible talent we’ve been able to hire here, have been critical components of our innovation and customer service efforts.

“We see great opportunities ahead as we help some of the world’s largest organisations with their digital transformation efforts, including how they adapt to change, plan for the future, and support their employees in the changing world of work.”

