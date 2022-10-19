WorkFusion to create 100 jobs at new European HQ in Dublin

The company is looking for software engineers, data scientists and more to work on its intelligent automation tech.

AI tech company WorkFusion is setting up a new European headquarters in Dublin, with plans to fill 100 jobs over the next three years.

The new office will be located on South Cumberland Street in the city centre and will be focused on R&D.

The US company is actively hiring in Ireland, with a number of roles being advertised on its website. It is looking for software engineers, data scientists and more.

WorkFusion specialises in intelligent automation. It develops AI-powered ‘digital workers’ that can perform tasks for companies in sectors such as banking and insurance, freeing up staff for more valuable work.

“When considering where we should locate our European headquarters, Dublin was an easy choice,” said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion.

“Ireland has a booming technology sector and an abundance of skilled talent, plus it’s ideally situated as the gateway to the EU. It also has great technical universities and, as an AI company, Dublin’s focus on being the world’s AI centre of excellence was an added bonus.”

The soon-to-be-opened base in Dublin will be WorkFusion’s fourth office. The company is headquartered in New York and also has locations in Poland and India.

Its expansion is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said he is “really happy” about the plans for the new European HQ.

“The intelligent automation technologies in which WorkFusion specialises are giving businesses cutting-edge solutions,” Varadkar added.

“AI is going to be a big part of the future of technology and having a leading company establish its European HQ here is testament to the talented workforce in Ireland. This investment also highlights the importance of our EU membership. I wish WorkFusion all the best on their new and exciting chapter in Dublin.”

