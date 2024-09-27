Workvivo to create 100 jobs at new Cork hub

The new roles will be created over the next two years and will primarily be product and engineering positions.

Workvivo, the Cork-headquartered software company that was acquired by Zoom last year, is expanding its headcount in Ireland.

The company has today (27 September) launched a new Zoom engagement hub with plans to create 100 new jobs in the heart of Cork city.

Founded in 2017, Workvivo is an employee experience platform that aims to simplify workplace communication.

The new hub will follow the blueprint of Zoom’s other hubs around the world, shifting from traditional office spaces towards a “technology-first experiential working hub” designed for hybrid working.

As part of the hub’s launch, the 100 new roles will be created over the next two years and will primarily be product and engineering positions to invest in research and innovation.

In the years since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent mass move to remote and hybrid working, Workvivo has enjoyed significant growth. In 2022, it raised €20.8m in a Series B funding round led by Tiger Global.

Zoom, itself a major benefactor of the pandemic-led switch to hybrid and remote ways of working, acquired the Cork-based company in April 2023 to boost its own workplace communications offering. The company now operates under the name Workvivo by Zoom.

CEO John Goulding said it was important that the new engagement hub stayed true to the company’s DNA as it moves into the next phase of its journey.

“We’ve been so fortunate to have hired truly world-class talent over the last few years in Ireland. Now, with the incredible support of the IDA, we’re excited to welcome more people into the Workvivo by Zoom team,” he said.‌

“The employee experience market is growing and evolving quickly and we have ambitious plans to grow and expand our product to create new features that help our customers to improve employee engagement, culture, and communications.”‌

IDA Ireland executive director Mary Buckley said Zoom’s decision to establish its first major Irish hub in Cork is terrific news for the region. “Zoom is attracted by the wealth of skilled and diverse talent across the region to support their research and innovation focus. I’d like to wish Zoom every success with this expansion.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.