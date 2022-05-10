Writech plans 50 jobs for new design and innovation centre in Westmeath

The fire-protection provider is on a rapid growth trajectory following two recent acquisitions.

Westmeath-based company Writech, which provides fire safety protection systems, plans to hire up to 50 people in the region.

Writech’s hiring news comes as it opens a new €2m design and innovation centre in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The new centre was formally opened today (10 May) by Minister of State Robert Troy, TD. It will lead to the creation of up to 50 new jobs in the initial phase, with the prospect of more to be added in the future.

Writech CEO Ted Wright said the new facility will drive the company’s development of “new, cutting-edge future-proofed services and solutions, while working with clients to ensure we develop and tailor products they require”.

“Today is the culmination of a vision we had many years ago to build a world-class operation here in Mullingar that will lead and change the industry across Ireland, Europe and beyond,” he added.

Founded in 1981, the company’s clients include some of the largest blue-chip companies in the world, across a range of sectors including pharmaceutical, retail, data centres, and food and beverage.

The new facility adjoins Writech’s existing building in Mullingar, extending over 16,000 sq ft. It includes design and project innovation suites, offices, meeting areas and a gym.

Writech has also announced the acquisition of Ce Sprinkler, a Swedish fire-protection business. This follows its recent acquisition of Compco, a UK company providing automatic fire suppression systems.

The two acquisitions have taken Writech’s workforce from 100 to more than 300 people.

Regarding the Ce Sprinkler acquisition, Wright said it will open up opportunities in new markets as Writech furthers its expansion in Europe.

Writech’s rapid growth has been supported by investment from Waterland Private Equity Ireland secured last year. The company is also supported by Enterprise Ireland.

With additional reporting by Elaine Burke

