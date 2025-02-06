Dublin’s ZeroRisk to create 40 roles with fresh funding

The new roles will be in the areas of data science, user experience, product, engineering, and sales and marketing.

ZeroRisk, an Irish risk and compliance platform, has raised $4m, which will see the company create 40 new roles.

Founded in 2023, the Dublin-based company will use the funds to expand its global presence, particularly in the US, where it already serves several ‘tier one’ acquiring banks – institutions that are large, stable and meet certain regulatory requirements.

The funding will also enable the company to hire across a variety of functions, including data science, user experience, product, engineering, and sales and marketing.

The new roles will enable ZeroRisk to enhance the delivery of its merchant software. Its cloud-native technology gives real-time data insights for acquiring banks, payment service providers, digital sellers and other financial institutions to manage complex portfolios.

According to the company, this data helps banks identify vulnerabilities and surface cyber risks before they become bigger problems.

Gary Nolan, co-founder and CEO of ZeroRisk, said the company’s platform “sets a new standard for merchant risk management” that expands beyond cybersecurity and compliance and addresses broader industry risks.

“This funding allows us to scale globally and continue delivering innovative solutions to our customers,” he said.

The latest funding round was led by Irish investment firm, Elkstone. Niall McEvoy, head of venture at the firm, said ZeroRisk is “uniquely positioned” to help acquiring banks manage the complexities of merchant portfolios in today’s cyber landscape.

“Their scalable solutions and innovative use of AI are setting a new standard for risk management in the payment ecosystem, and we’re proud to support their ambitious plans for growth,” he said.

Earlier this week (4 February), Dublin-based Qualcom also announced plans to expand its workforce as part of an expected increase in revenue, while last week (30 January) Irish IT services provider Auxilion said it would create 30 new roles as part of a €10m investment.

