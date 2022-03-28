Cork-based Zevas Communications to create 50 new hybrid sales roles

Those who join the company as part of its current hiring spree will have the option to work from a hub or from home.

Cork-headquartered outsourced customer services provider Zevas Communications plans to create 50 jobs at its new Mitchelstown hub.

The roles are mostly in sales and customer services. However, the company does hire tech focused roles from time to time. Zevas is currently advertising for a number of remote and onsite roles on its website.

The Mitchelstown hub marks the company’s expansion into northeast of Cork. Its headquarters are in the city, and it has other locations in Dublin and Waterford.

Its Waterford hub opened in 2020, following the implementation of Zevas’ hybrid working strategy in 2019. The company now allows all its employees to work from home or from hubs, such as the Dungarvan hub and now the Mitchelstown hub. It made the move to offset the challenges of urban-only centres.

Zevas provides sales, customer experience and content moderation tech services to a range of industries including telecoms, financial services, digital media and utilities. It is a specialist in ‘Go to Market’ design, outbound sales and inbound customer service management.

It provides support in more than 20 languages to clients across the EMEA, APAC and North America. The company’s delivery channels include voice, chat, social and AI. It works with PayPal, Twitter, Google, CIE Tours and Unicef among others.

John O’Sullivan, COO at Zevas Communications said that the company chose Mitchelstown as the location for its new hub as it is in a “central and accessible part of the country” with a “vibrant and skilled workforce within its hinterland.”

“We were particularly impressed with the site we found here in Mitchelstown,” he added, saying that it was well positioned to accommodate more in the future. “It is state of the art and required very little work to get it up and running. That’s why we have started recruiting already. Even though all restrictions have been lifted, we will continue to offer our ‘hybrid’ model for staff. That said, we are ready for staff to enter and work from the Mitchelstown ‘hub’ immediately.”

O’Sullivan said that Zevas would “provide as much assistance as we can to enable our workforce to work from home or the office, all in order to ensure the same high level of service.”

He thanked Government agency Enterprise Ireland for the assistance they have provided to the company as it expanded over the past few years. In 2016, Zevas hired 40 new staff to work at its Cork and Dublin offices.

