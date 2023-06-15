ZF Group to create 25 new jobs in Dublin over the next year

The primarily software and business roles will deliver SaaS cloud services to clients globally and ZF grows its presence in Ireland.

ZF Group, a global technology company headquartered in Germany, has today (15 June) revealed plans to expand its Dublin hub with the creation of 25 new jobs over the next year.

Operational in Ireland since 2006, ZF currently employs 45 software engineers at its Dublin city centre office. The company develops hardware and software focused on passenger cars and commercial vehicles and is one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers.

ZF said its Dublin office provides SaaS cloud services for global clients and has been identified as a key player in its growth strategy.

“The expansion of our facility combines our industry commitment, along with the fact that trending software development technologies will provide global businesses with the opportunity to grow and become more diversified,” said ZF Dublin site leader Martin Sharkey.

“There is a wealth of talent in Ireland, and we are excited to be able to invest in the engineers of the future.”

The new jobs include roles in software engineering and business. Some of the roles have already been advertised on the company website.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, TD, said the new jobs will be “a very welcome boost” for the city as ZF continues to grow its presence in Ireland.

“Our skilled workforce are highly sought after and this announcement ensures they will again play a huge part in advancements in the software and technology space,” Coveney said.

The investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, the state agency responsible for attracting FDI.

“The expansion of ZF to add an additional 25 software engineers to their growing team here is most welcome. Ireland is an ideal location in terms of talent from which ZF can continue to grow and expand their offering,” added Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

