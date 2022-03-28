Zinkworks to create 50 jobs at new software hub in Letterkenny

Athlone-headquartered Zinkworks is setting up a new hub in Donegal for its telecoms R&D and ICT consultancy operation.

Telecoms tech company Zinkworks is to create 50 new jobs in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, with the establishment of a new software engineering hub.

The roles will be created over the next 18 months at the company’s new hub in the CoLab facility at Letterkenny IT. Zinkworks will be looking to hire around 50 senior and mid-level software developers.

The new hub will provide software development services including 5G network consulting, 5G network deployment, telecommunications R&D and ICT consultancy. There will also be a graduate programme at the Letterkenny base.

Zinkworks employs 180 people at its headquarters in Athlone, Co Westmeath. It was founded in 2018 with a focus on research and development in telecommunications, particularly in the area of 5G, and it delivers its own portfolio of products to clients.

Paul Madden, CEO of Zinkworks, said that the company is opening its new hub in Letterkenny as part of its “‘bring the office to our people’ strategy.”

The company’s COO, Aileen Cramer, added: “Instead of asking people to commute to us or asking them to work from home all the time, we’re bringing our office to where our people are. We’re delighted to be in Letterkenny and look forward our future here.”

The jobs are being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said the creation of 50 jobs in the region is “a vote of confidence by the company and the IDA in Donegal and rural Ireland” and that it would be a “great support” to the Letterkenny economy.

In 2021, Zinkworks was named as the best employer in the Irish midlands by The Sunday Independent and Statista.

For more information on the current roles available, visit the company’s website.

