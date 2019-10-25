90 new IT jobs announced for Dublin and Cork

Irish IT company Client Solutions plans to create a total 100 new jobs over the next three years.

Client Solutions, a provider of specialist IT services, has announced plans to create 100 new jobs over the next three years in Dublin, Cork, Barcelona and Wroclaw.

According to RTÉ, the majority of these roles will be based across the company’s sites in Dublin and Cork, with around 10 in its satellite operations.

The Irish-owned company was set up in 1994 by Shemas Eivers and Teddy McCarthy, who were named Tech Persons of the Year at the recent IT@Cork Leaders Awards.

Services offered by Client Solutions include data insights, digital transformation services, service management and systems applications and products (SAP).

Its technology partners include some of the largest firms in the world, such as Microsoft, Informatica and Teradata.

The company currently employs 200 people across its four key services. The plan announced today will see that number grow to 300 by 2021.

McCarthy, who is managing director of Client Solutions, said: “We are heavily investing in the future through both technology and people, to ensure we can continue to deliver the reliability and consistency that have been the hallmarks of our service to date.

“Some of the new positions will be with our graduate employment scheme, which is helping to ensure the firm keeps pace with new and emerging skills. We are 25 years into our journey, and we are working as closely with our customers now as we did in the beginning. That bond, that trust, is vitally important.”

Over the past 12 months, more than €1m has been invested in developing new solutions across each of the company’s specialties. Client Solutions expects to double its turnover to €60m within five years.

Eivers, who acts as chair of Client Solutions, added: “We create solutions to get things done and we are good at what we do. Our success is based on the fact that as technology and business evolved, our approach remained consistent.

“The announcement today means we can continue to deliver that consistent service to both existing and future clients.”