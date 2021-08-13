Eamon McGrattanof McGrattan & Kenny and CJK managing director Vinny Bruen stand wearing high-vis clothing on the banks of the river Liffey with buildings and construction behind them.
Jobs
Eamon McGrattan, managing director at McGrattan & Kenny, and CJK managing director Vinny Bruen. Image: CJK

Dublin engineering company to create 100 new jobs after acquisition deal

3 hours ago

Dublin’s CJK has acquired McGrattan & Kenny in a move that will create 100 new jobs over the next three years at a new engineering and mechanical services group.

Dublin-based electrical engineering firm CJK has announced that it will create 100 new jobs by 2024 after acquiring fellow Dublin company McGrattan & Kenny.

The deal will see the two businesses operate as separate companies within a shared group structure, forming a mechanical and electrical engineering services group.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

The group is set to hire mechanical and electrical tradespeople, as well as engineering, operations and admin workers, bringing total staff numbers to 360 over the next three years.

CJK currently employs 220 people and McGrattan & Kenny employs 40, and the group said that all employees and senior management would stay on as part of the merger deal.

Hiring Now

Vinny Bruen, managing director of CJK, commented that the move would have a positive impact on the engineering services market, which is “gearing for further strong growth.”

“The alignment of our two companies presents an opportunity to provide enhanced services and efficiencies for our clients, as well as great new career opportunities for our teams,” Bruen added.

CJK’s business covers electrical services, design and build, maintenance and IT and data services. Its clients include Accenture, Amgen, Dublin City University, ESB, Facebook, Irish Distillers and the Health Service Executive.

Meanwhile, McGrattan & Kenny provides building services for the commercial and industrial sectors. Eamon McGrattan, managing director of McGrattan & Kenny, said the two companies are strengthening their relationship having collaborated on projects in the past for clients including the Office of Public Works and DAA.

“It is rare for two companies to have such a shared history and culture, which augurs well for a deeper alignment. I look forward to exciting times ahead,” he commented.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the new group is projected to have combined revenues of €45m this year.

Blathnaid O’Dea
By Blathnaid O’Dea

Blathnaid O’Dea joined Silicon Republic in 2021 as Careers reporter, coming from a background in the Humanities. She likes people, pranking, pictures of puffins – and apparently alliteration.

More from careers

Eamon McGrattanof McGrattan & Kenny and CJK managing director Vinny Bruen stand wearing high-vis clothing on the banks of the river Liffey with buildings and construction behind them.
Up to 100 tech jobs announced at new Shannon manufacturing site
Eamon McGrattanof McGrattan & Kenny and CJK managing director Vinny Bruen stand wearing high-vis clothing on the banks of the river Liffey with buildings and construction behind them.
Dublin’s got Notion: Scaling US start-up to create 25 jobs at EMEA HQ
Eamon McGrattanof McGrattan & Kenny and CJK managing director Vinny Bruen stand wearing high-vis clothing on the banks of the river Liffey with buildings and construction behind them.
Sports-tech platform Strava to expand with new Dublin office
Eamon McGrattanof McGrattan & Kenny and CJK managing director Vinny Bruen stand wearing high-vis clothing on the banks of the river Liffey with buildings and construction behind them.
Bausch & Lomb expands its vision for Waterford with 130 jobs

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading