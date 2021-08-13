Dublin engineering company to create 100 new jobs after acquisition deal

Dublin’s CJK has acquired McGrattan & Kenny in a move that will create 100 new jobs over the next three years at a new engineering and mechanical services group.

Dublin-based electrical engineering firm CJK has announced that it will create 100 new jobs by 2024 after acquiring fellow Dublin company McGrattan & Kenny.

The deal will see the two businesses operate as separate companies within a shared group structure, forming a mechanical and electrical engineering services group.

The group is set to hire mechanical and electrical tradespeople, as well as engineering, operations and admin workers, bringing total staff numbers to 360 over the next three years.

CJK currently employs 220 people and McGrattan & Kenny employs 40, and the group said that all employees and senior management would stay on as part of the merger deal.

Vinny Bruen, managing director of CJK, commented that the move would have a positive impact on the engineering services market, which is “gearing for further strong growth.”

“The alignment of our two companies presents an opportunity to provide enhanced services and efficiencies for our clients, as well as great new career opportunities for our teams,” Bruen added.

CJK’s business covers electrical services, design and build, maintenance and IT and data services. Its clients include Accenture, Amgen, Dublin City University, ESB, Facebook, Irish Distillers and the Health Service Executive.

Meanwhile, McGrattan & Kenny provides building services for the commercial and industrial sectors. Eamon McGrattan, managing director of McGrattan & Kenny, said the two companies are strengthening their relationship having collaborated on projects in the past for clients including the Office of Public Works and DAA.

“It is rare for two companies to have such a shared history and culture, which augurs well for a deeper alignment. I look forward to exciting times ahead,” he commented.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the new group is projected to have combined revenues of €45m this year.