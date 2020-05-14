11 sci-tech companies hiring in Ireland right now

Looking for a new job at the moment? Here are 11 companies currently hiring for sci-tech roles across the country.

A number of weeks ago, it was difficult to imagine what kind of shape Irish recruitment would take during the Covid-19 pandemic. But from engaging with companies across the country, we’ve found out that there are still plenty of opportunities if you’re looking for a new sci-tech role.

Our last list included companies such as TikTok, Mastercard and BT. Now, whether you work in animation, pharmaceuticals or DevOps, here are 11 more companies you might like to check out.

Amazon Web Services

The Dublin office of cloud computing provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a major technology centre for the company outside of the US. Its team includes software developers, security and support engineers, data centre technicians and solutions architects.

At the moment, AWS is hiring for plenty of roles in Dublin, with 100 vacancies in operations, IT and support, and more positions available across its software, systems, project management and business functions, to name a few.

Visit the AWS careers portal here to find out more.

Amgen

Amgen studies the “subtlest biological mechanisms” to develop new treatments for diseases. The pharmaceutical company told us that it is continuing to hire as normal at its Dún Laoghaire base at the moment. There are currently more than 25 open roles across its engineering, supply chain, manufacturing and quality functions.

“As we navigate through the challenges of this difficult time, our key focus is to ensure we have the right skillset to carry out the important work of producing medicines,” Amgen said. “Therefore, we have had to look at our existing recruitment model and modify it in line with current restrictions.

“Thankfully, we are successfully managing to recruit and onboard new hires virtually, allowing us to continue our hiring process.”

BearingPoint

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint is expanding its operations in Dublin, with plans to create 50 new jobs over the next three years. It is opening a new technology centre in the capital for its growing digital platform solution provider, BearingPoint//Beyond.

Its clients span telecoms, media and technology across Europe, the Nordics and the Americas, including Eir, BT, A1 Austria, iiNet and NTT Group.

In Dublin, Bearing Point is currently hiring for developers, UX designers, engineers and more. Visit its website to see open roles.

Code Institute

The Code Institute describes itself as “a passport to the tech industry”, offering part and full-time diplomas in software development. The institute is headquartered in Dublin and has market presence in the UK, the US, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia and Sweden.

The company, which recently raised €1.2m in funding, currently has open roles in business development, sales, full-stack development, Python development, instructional design and research. Many of the positions offer flexible and remote opportunities.

Read more on the Code Institute’s careers page here.

Fineos

Fineos, a software company based in Dublin, told us that it is “still doing massive hiring during this Covid-19 period”. The Irish company, which has around 850 employees, provides software to the global insurance industry.

At the moment, Fineos is hiring for more than 70 roles in Dublin, ranging from Agile development managers and cloud deployment engineers to platform architects, product owners and DevOps engineers.

Check out the vacancies at Fineos here.

Hybrid Technology Partners

Hybrid Technology Partners, a technology consulting and services company based in Limerick, has announced plans to hire for 20 new jobs. Positions include IT managers and ERP implementation managers.

The roles were created after the company entered a new partnership with global enterprise resource planning (ERP) business Priority Software. The new jobs are expected to be filled over the next 12 months, and Hybrid plans to hire for a further 55 jobs in the next three years.

Visit Hybrid Technology Partners’ careers page here to see current open roles.

Kavaleer

Dublin-based animation studio Kavaleer has a number of open roles for a new series it is developing using Adobe Animate. The company is hiring for a prop designer, a storyboard artist, an editor and an FX artist.

The studio’s CEO, Andrew Kavanagh, set up Kavaleer in 2001, having spent time in production, making short films, developing corporate work, e-learning tools and apps.

Get in touch with the company to learn more here.

MSD

Pharma company MSD employs 2,500 people in Ireland across its five sites in Tipperary, Cork, Carlow and Dublin. MSD said it plans to add an additional 400 hires to its workforce this year and is currently hiring across all of its facilities.

MSD said: “We’ve adapted and evolved our hiring process in light of the current outbreak to ensure we can continue to attract top talent to the company and support them effectively throughout the process. Technology and new ways of working are ensuring we can review candidates, engage with them productively and facilitate an innovative hiring experience.

“In addition to the measures we’ve applied to prioritise our employee health and safety during the current outbreak, we’ve also implemented an innovative onboarding process for our new joiners to ensure they feel part of the team from day one.”

Qualcomm

Semiconductor giant Qualcomm is hiring for its team in Cork. The company’s careers page currently has 12 positions worth checking out, including design verification engineers, Javascript software engineers, safety engineers and an engineering operations manager.

Qualcomm has teams across the US, China, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan and more, all working to drive the company’s mission to be “dreamers, inventors, rebels, risk takers, pioneers and geeks”.

Check out Qualcomm’s job openings here.

Segment

Silicon Valley start-up Segment enables companies to collect data through one standardised API. It opened its EMEA headquarters in Ireland in 2018 and currently employs 55 people in Dublin. Segment currently has three account executive roles available.

The company’s regional director for sales in EMEA, Ruairi Wiepking, said: “With the large investment we’ve put into our go-to-market strategy, leadership and enablement over the past year, we need to build out the sales team that will take us to IPO and beyond.”

Find out more about Segment’s vacancies here.

Veri

Veri, a training compliance software company in Kilkenny, is hiring for a VP of engineering and a PHP developer. Its recruitment plans are being driven by increased demand for its services from Covid-19 response programmes.

The company’s CEO, Ann Marie McSorley, said: “Both of these roles include significant remote-working opportunities. Not everyone wants to go back to a lengthy commute or consider immigration.

“We expect this is just the start of a major expansion phase for Veri and want interested applicants to get in touch immediately.”

Read more about Veri here.