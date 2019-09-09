AW Control Systems will be hiring for electrical engineers, panel builders, electricians and office support staff.

A total of 16 new jobs have been announced in Armagh by AW Control Systems as it plans to build a new production facility, representing an investment of £520,000.

The company specialises in the design, manufacture, installation and commissioning of automated control systems.

The new building will more than double its space, helping it increase production levels to target new markets and meet growing demand. New roles will include electrical design engineers, panel builders, electricians and office support staff, and recruitment is currently underway.

Speaking about the investment, Andrew Willis, managing director at AW Control Systems, said: “Demand for our products is increasing. This investment ensures we are adequately resourced with additional space, manpower and equipment to meet our customers’ needs and further expand our customer base.

“At Invest NI’s Leader Programme last year we had the benefit of working with experienced business mentors to develop a strategic growth plan for our business, which we are now putting into action.

“We currently have contracts in NI, ROI, GB, USA, Australia and Asia, and are aiming to build on the existing strength of the business to further expand our customer base here. We are also hoping to capitalise on growth opportunities in new markets. Invest NI’s support will enable us to recruit the additional staff needed to achieve this.

“We look forward to welcoming our new staff who will be instrumental in helping us to implement our growth plan objectives.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered AW Control Systems £128,000 towards its expansion plans.

Bill Montgomery, Invest NI’s director of advanced manufacturing and engineering, added: “This expansion is an exciting milestone for AW Control Systems Ltd, enabling the business to fulfil its growth potential.

“It is encouraging to see the company reinvest in the Armagh area and create valuable employment opportunities. The 16 jobs, when in place, will generate over £400,000 in additional annual salaries for the local economy.

“I wish the company continued success in progressing its growth opportunities.”