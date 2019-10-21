30 new fintech jobs announced for Cork city

Global Shares will host up to 70 staff across software development, quality assurance and sales.

Fintech company Global Shares today (21 October) opened a new office in Cork city, with plans to double its headcount there over the next two years.

The employee share plan management firm – which has headquarters in Clonakilty, west Cork – has already opened a number of offices globally this year, including ones in Lisbon, Hong Kong and Beijing.

With 15 offices around the world, it has more than doubled its overall workforce to in excess of 300 staff in the past year, and growth is set to continue over the next 12 months. Its new Cork office will host up to 70 highly skilled staff across a range of roles in areas such as software development, quality assurance, operations and sales.

New office

The new Cork office is located at Penrose Wharf in the city centre, where the company currently employs 30 people and plans to hire a further 30.

Tim Houstoun, CEO of Global Shares, said at the office launch: “Equity incentives are important tools for both attracting and retaining talent but perhaps, more importantly, when employees become owners of the company they work for this can act as a corporate glue – creating a sense of togetherness with common goals and shared values.

“This has the result of increasing productivity. Global Shares helps companies manage this entire process and we’re delighted to be expanding and growing alongside the companies we work with daily.”

Senator and local politician Jerry Buttimer said: “Global Shares helps companies all over the world – and here in Ireland – attract and retain essential staff by managing their employee share plans. What started as a small company in Clonakilty has grown into a truly global operation and that’s something to be extremely proud of.”

Billy Hanley, senior development adviser at Enterprise Ireland, added: “Enterprise Ireland has worked closely with Global Shares, both in Ireland and internationally, since its establishment. It is a great example of an Irish technology company with a clear ambition to expand its reach internationally, all the while growing its base of new high-quality jobs in Ireland.”