31 companies in Ireland hiring for engineers right now

From marketing and automation to fintech and fashion, these 31 diverse companies are all currently hiring for engineers in Ireland.

Ireland has a rich and growing engineering ecosystem, according to IDA Ireland, employing more than 20,000 people and generating €4.3bn in exports. With that in mind, it’s hardly surprising that there are plenty of jobs up for grabs for those with engineering expertise.

We’ve put together a list of 31 companies that are all currently hiring for engineers across the country – in sectors from biopharma to building networks – to help with your job hunt.

Accenture

The professional services company is currently on the lookout for a range of engineers across different levels, in software development and other areas.

Amgen

Want to put your engineering skills to the test at a pharmaceutical company dedicated to treating serious diseases? Open roles at Amgen include a specialist automation engineer.

Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) describes itself as a company for “people who like to invent”. The cloud computing platform caters to millions of worldwide customers, and if you’re interested in helping drive that further, its open engineering roles include data centre electrical engineers, network development engineers and many more.

BT

A global communications services and solutions provider, BT focuses on cloud services, IT integration, carrier voice services and more. At the moment, it is on the lookout for a variety of engineering professionals, from those in specialist design to networks.

BMS

Another global biopharma company hiring for engineers is BMS, with available positions ranging from systems and validation to manufacturing.

Citi

As a financial services company, dependency is key at Citi. It’s hiring for an engineer in site reliability at the moment for its Dublin office.

Dropbox

If you’re looking to work in technical support for a smart workspace and storage company, Dropbox could be your next move.

Dun & Bradstreet

Working with cutting-edge technologies to deliver data analytics services to clients is Dun & Bradstreet, and it’s currently hiring for a range of engineers – from software to reliability.

EirGrid

EirGrid is a state-owned company that manages and operates the transmission grid across Ireland, and it needs plenty of engineering talent to continue to that work, whether it’s in infrastructure, operations, planning or innovation, among other areas.

ESB

ESB specialises in electricity supply, energy consultancy and international investment, with career opportunities across each sector. Its engineering opportunities include engineering project managers and more.

EY

EY might not be the first firm to come to mind when you’re on the lookout for a new engineering job, but the financial services and consulting firm is currently hiring for a chemical engineer among other roles.

Fidelity Investments

One of the largest financial services companies in the world, Fidelity wants to hire “ambitious, talented individuals”. Right now, its engineering openings in Ireland include DevOps engineers, quality engineers and more.

GMI

Another patient-focused company seeking engineering experts is Genomics Medicine Ireland, where a lead IT security engineer is needed.

Hubspot

Marketing and sales software company HubSpot is seeking a range of engineering professionals, from analytics collaboration and systems to networks and infrastructure.

Intel

Chipmaker Intel works across a spectrum of specialities including cloud, IoT and 5G. The company is currently hiring for process waste engineers, deep learning compiler engineers and many more.

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover’s software engineering site in Shannon is recruiting for microservices engineers and functional safety engineers, among others.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, which has been in operation for more than 130 years, is regularly hiring engineers. Current openings in Ireland include principle engineers, process development engineers and more.

Kemp Technologies

Software provider Kemp is hiring for a network support engineer at its Limerick base right now.

KN Circet

Catering to the telecommunications, transport, infrastructure and power industries in Ireland, KN Circet is currently hiring for a fibre engineer.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT develops a range of specialist and enterprise-scale applications and websites. At the moment, it’s recruiting for software engineers across such platforms as Node, React and Angular, among others.

Mastercard

Just last week, payments giant Mastercard announced the creation of 1,500 jobs at a new campus in Leopardstown. Recruitment for a range of roles – including engineers – is already underway.

Modular Automation

Modular Automation provides advanced manufacturers with automation solutions. Right now, it’s hiring for a suite of roles, from graduate technical sales engineers to mechanical design engineers.

MSD

A healthcare company focusing on medicines, vaccines, biological therapies and animal health products, MSD is looking out for clean utilities engineers, senior chemical engineers and many more.

New Relic

New Relic provides clients with deep performance analytics, and the company is growing its self-described “crew of nerds” with open roles in customer success engineering, for example.

Slack

Communication and collaboration tool Slack, which has more than 12m daily users, is recruiting at its Dublin base for software engineers in infrastructure, database reliability engineers and more.

Takeda

Takeda works to help people living with rare diseases. The pharmaceutical company is currently recruiting for a packaging engineer and an engineering technician.

Toast

Toast is a platform offering software solutions for all aspects of restaurant management, from point of sale to online ordering and payroll. It’s currently expanding its Dublin team, hiring for a director of software engineering as well as full-stack engineers, staff application security engineers and more.

Verizon Media

Focusing on informing and entertaining people through next-generation content and technology, Verizon Media is hiring for product security engineers, DevOps engineers and more.

Viasat Ireland

Viasat’s Ireland division is dedicated to developing commercial in-flight entertainment and other software products. It’s looking for engineers in DevOps, back-end development and many other areas.

Workhuman

To help it further its work in employee recognition software development, Workhuman is recruiting for software support engineers, among other roles.

Zalando

Zalando is an online fashion platform with more than 31m customers around Europe and a growing technology hub in Dublin. It is currently on the lookout for front-end engineers, data engineers and more.