20 jobs announced at 4Site Limerick HQ for ‘fibre centre of excellence’

Network infrastructure provider 4Site is to create jobs at its Limerick HQ in its new ‘fibre centre of excellence’.

A new 4Site centre is part of a €250,000 investment that will see the creation of 20 skilled roles over the coming months, adding to its 70 current staff.

The company said its purpose will be to bring together the expertise of fibre design, survey and planning engineers to find new ways to innovate how fibre networks are designed and delivered.

It added that it will also focus on specialised training for graduate engineers to meet not just the current demands, but also future 5G or next-generation network developments.

Established in 2002, the company now provides engineering solutions for major infrastructural developments in telecommunications, power, renewables and multisite networks to clients including Vodafone, Three, Ericsson and Nokia.

4Site recently worked on the development of a 5G-ready network in Aberdeen, which aims to turn the location into one of the first UK smart cities.

The new infrastructure comprises a network of small cells attached to street furniture such as lampposts and traffic lights, connecting key areas in the city centre into a central hub site while also working with some of its Irish clients in developing similar shared networks.

Feeding an ‘insatiable demand for bandwidth’

“This is a very exciting time for our business. Insatiable demand for bandwidth and rapid developments in technology are pushing the limits of existing communications networks,” said 4Site CEO Ian Duggan.

“The pressure to roll out advanced networks is huge, and we are delighted to provide smart and effective solutions that speed up delivery time for the service providers, bringing fibre to homes, businesses and existing wireless networks.”

He continued: “Our fibre centre of excellence brings together our skills in fixed and wireless networks and our focus on doing things smarter, as well as ensuring we continue to innovate and develop the tools, thinking and people to deliver for our customers on a global stage.”