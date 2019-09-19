70 new jobs announced for Dublin at new Nitro headquarters

Dublin’s meaningful culture will be home to a suite of new jobs in the document productivity solutions company over the next two years.

Nitro today (19 September) announced its opening of a new EMEA headquarters in Dublin.

The global company specialising in document productivity solutions established its first office in Dublin in 2013 with just three employees, and has since rapidly expanded.

In 2014, its leadership team created 50 new roles in Dublin within its first two years of operation, and now employs more than 70 people in its Dublin home.

The new office space will be located along the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin 2, allowing the company the capacity to create 70 additional jobs over the next two years.

Speaking at the official opening of the new EMEA headquarters today, Minister of State for trade, employment and business Pat Breen, TD, said: “I would like to congratulate Nitro on the opening of their new EMEA headquarters in Dublin.

“This new space will allow the company to double their headcount which will set them up for their next stage of their growth. Dublin is now rightly regarded as the tech capital of Europe and announcements like today’s from Nitro reaffirm that position. I wish them well in their new home.”

EMEA headquarters

Nitro’s EMEA headquarters plays a central role in the company’’s global business strategy, with every function of the business represented on Irish soil.

“The new space provides the company with the capacity to nearly double our current team to more than 140 people,” said Katie Banks, director of people and workplace at Nitro. “We want this to represent Nitro’s continued commitment to our EMEA operations and headquarters in Dublin.”

David O’Donoghue, VP of engineering at Nitro who is based in Dublin, said: “Dublin has done a tremendous job bringing technology organisations of all sizes to the city. With an abundance of talent in Dublin, Nitro is committed to investing even more in our team here and to make Dublin our core development centre.

“With an amazing culture, meaningful work to offer talented people, and now a new, beautiful office here – I think Nitro really stands out.”