40 new jobs in Galway at cybersecurity company A-Lign

The security and compliance provider is opening its first Irish office in Galway, providing ‘a unique gateway’ to greater Europe.

A-Lign is establishing an EMEA business headquarters in Galway, creating 40 jobs over the next five years.

The global security and compliance solutions provider has today (19 May) announced its first office in Ireland as a key step in furthering its international growth strategy. This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Founded in 2009, A-Lign helps global organisations take a strategic approach to confidently mitigate cybersecurity risks. It has more than 2,500 customers worldwide.

A-Lign’s CEO and founder, Scott Price, said: “Our expansion into Ireland will allow us to better serve clients across the European Union who are looking for top-tier compliance experts that move at start-up speed.”

A vote of confidence for Galway

The new EMEA office in Galway will provide A-Lign’s customers with consultants and support staff located closer to where they operate. The company also said it is uniquely positioned to help global companies enter the US market with US-based standards such as SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST and FedRAMP.

A-Lign’s director of EMEA and APAC, Ty Brush, said the company is very excited to open its Irish office. “The market demand for security and compliance audits and certifications has continued to increase across the globe even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Ireland presents a unique gateway to greater Europe for A-Lign, as well as being home to one of the fastest-growing tech economies in the world.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said the A-Lign’s decision to locate its new office in Galway is “a real vote of confidence in the city”.

IDA Ireland’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said: “A-Lign is a welcome addition to the west’s tech cluster and demonstrates the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce across the region.”

Recruitment for the new Galway jobs is due to begin later this year. More information can be found at A-Lign’s website.