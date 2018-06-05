Hiring frenzy: 350 jobs in Sligo at outsourcing firm Abtran

New roles will be created as part of business process outsourcing firm Abtran’s larger scheme for development in the north-west region.

Business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Abtran has made a splash today (5 June) with the revelation that it will take on 350 employees in Sligo as part of a larger development plan for the north-west region.

Currently, Abtran employs 2,000 people across offices in Cork, Dublin, Kildare and southern India. It will base its new regional operations centre in a high-tech facility at Finisklin Business Park in Sligo and hopes to have the premises up and running by Q3 2018.

Recruitment for the new roles is already underway, and Abtran is inviting interested potential candidates to email the company’s talent acquisition team at sligocareers@abtran.com. These roles have been created with the support of the Irish Government via Enterprise Ireland.

Abtran provides specialist services to a diverse range of clients in various regulated markets such as government, transport, utilities and financial services. Having been first established in 1997, the company is now celebrating its 21st year in business.

Pat Ryan, CEO of Abtran, said that the company engaged in a detailed process of assessment while scouting potential sites for the new premises in consultation with Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland. Based on the skillsets the company required, Sligo was earmarked as an ideal location to grow a new employee base to complement Abtran’s already highly skilled workforce.

“Ireland will continue to be a key part of the global growth ambitions that we have as Ireland’s largest home-grown BPO provider. We also believe it is very important to support national and regional economic development wherever possible through the growth of our operations.”

He added: “Our growth plans are underpinned by our high quality of operations together with continued investment in technology and highly skilled people where we are also investing extensively in learning and development and the creation of career advancement opportunities throughout our organisation.”

Also on hand to comment on the good news was Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, TD, who said: “[Abtran’s] continuous innovation, market leadership and investment in high-quality resources have made this indigenous Irish business deeply competitive.

“The fact that they have chosen to invest in the north-west to serve their business markets both at home and abroad is a testament to the confidence they have in the region and its talented workforce.”