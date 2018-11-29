Accela to create 30 new R&D jobs in Dublin

Government-focused SaaS player Accela is doubling the size of its Dublin workforce.

Cloud productivity software player Accela is to create 30 new jobs in Dublin as part of a three-year research and development (R&D) project that will promote the long-term stability of the operation.

The California-headquartered company plans to onboard nearly 30 staff to grow its world-class R&D team focused on modernising government technology solutions.

‘Ireland is a leader in innovation and we are thrilled to be invested here for the long term and able to tap into the region’s rich resources to benefit our customers worldwide’

– TROY COGGIOLA

The new initiative will expand Accela’s presence at Beaux Lane, near St Stephen’s Green in Dublin, from 26 employees to more than 50. The primary focus will be on hiring experienced software, site reliability and QA engineers as well as data scientists.

Civic about SaaS

The R&D team will focus on creating advanced civic technology solutions in a number of areas including disruptive channel technologies, cloud-based enabler technologies for open development, and advanced data science.

Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela provides market-leading software-as-a-solution (SaaS) services that empower state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens.

“The pace of global innovation, as well as the demands stemming from consumer empowerment, mandate that we keep moving faster and stay ahead of the curve, anticipating challenges and developing solutions that will arm our customers with the best technology to meet their needs,” explained Troy Coggiola, chief product officer of Accela.

“To do that, we need to continue to attract and retain the best talent. Ireland is a leader in innovation and we are thrilled to be invested here for the long term and able to tap into the region’s rich resources to benefit our customers worldwide,” he added.

The nature of work carried out by Accela builds on precisely the kind of high-level capabilities that will enhance Dublin’s reputation for tech, said Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD. “The Government continues its work to enhance our competitiveness and attractiveness for cutting-edge businesses like Accela, and welcomes the additional high-value R&D jobs which will be created here over the next three years.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added: “Ireland is a serious player and a very attractive location for international software companies like Accela, setting up in Ireland to internationalise … business and to serve its growing customer base across Europe.”

St Stephen’s Green in Dublin. Image: Pgamaro/Depositphotos