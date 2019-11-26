AI human experience company Adoreboard creating new Belfast jobs

AI customer and employee experience company Adoreboard will hire for six new jobs alongside a series of major contract wins.

Having secured funding from the Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN) and Co-Fund II, Adoreboard has announced its plans to hire for six new jobs alongside a series of major contract wins.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Chris Johnston, Adoreboard uses emotion artificial intelligence (AI) to improve customer and employee experience. Clients availing of the technology include Nike, BMW and Three Mobile, catered to by the 11 people currently working at the company, based in its new offices on Queen’s Street.

HBAN is a joint initiative of Enterprise Ireland, InterTradeIreland and Invest Northern Ireland which aims to promote business angel investment across the country. The Forum allows companies from a wide range of sectors to pitch to angel investors for funding. Currently, there are over 50 registered members in Northern Ireland.

Co-Fund II is part of the Invest NI’s Access to Finance portfolio, and is managed by Clarendon Fund Managers.

‘A real catalyst’

Speaking about the announcement, Johnston said: “Our software measures human experience through emotion AI and this is critical if you want to deliver business impact through better employee and customer experience.

“The HBAN process has been a real catalyst for this growth period in the company. We’ve added a number of new customers including Franklin Templeton on employee experience and major FMCG brands on customer experience.

“This month, we relocated to a new office on Queen’s Street and that will support our growth in the years ahead.”

Global expansion

Johnston went on to describe the types of roles that the company will be hiring for, which will include a mixture of sales and marketing jobs, and engineering and data analytics positions, all of which he said will help his team expand Adoreboard’s “global presence further”.

Michael Black, one of the business angels to invest in Adoreboard, said: “Adoreboard is an indigenous company that is changing the way brands market their products through innovative AI.

“I’m delighted to have invested in the company and look forward to sharing my experience in the tech sector with Chris and his team.”

Just recently, Adoreboard received Gartner’s 2019 Cool Vendor award in AI for Customer Analytics.