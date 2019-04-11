Fintech player AFEX to expand in Dublin with 10 new jobs

Latest financial services firm to expand in Ireland to ensure continuity of service post-Brexit.

Global financial services giant AFEX (Associated Foreign Exchange) is to increase its headcount from six people to 16 in the coming months.

AFEX is one of the world’s largest non-bank providers of global payment and risk solutions. The company has more than 35,000 clients and manages more than $20bn a year in trade volume.

‘The investment in jobs is a clear signal about the confidence we have in the Irish market’

– FINIAN BRETT

Recruitment has already started, with positions available in sales, operations, finance and compliance.

Ireland is the location of choice for European fintech

“Ireland aims to be the European location of choice for innovation in financial services,” said Minister of State for Financial Services and Insurance Michael D’Arcy, TD.

“We have developed a thriving fintech sector, and today’s announcement by AFEX further strengthens this. We will seek to ensure the country remains at the forefront of the development and growth of this sector.”

The CEO of AFEX Ireland, Finian Brett, said that the jobs have been created because of significant business growth in Ireland.

“The investment in jobs is a clear signal about the confidence we have in the Irish market. We’ve seen an increasing amount of interest and activity from businesses across the country as they look to maximise their international growth potential.

“We are excited to be extending our Irish operation and look forward to continuing to provide local firms with a more tailored service to address their global payment, treasury and risk management needs.”

AFEX first launched its office in Dublin two years ago and has just opened a new office on Baggot Street Lower. AFEX has been working IDA Ireland to help expand its operations in Dublin.

In January IDA Ireland revealed that the Brexit effect has generated more than 4,500 new jobs across Ireland as financial services firm move operations here.

“AFEX’s choice of Dublin for this operation shows that financial services companies can establish here quickly in order to provide continuity of service to their customers post-Brexit,” said Kieran Donoghue, global head of international financial services at IDA Ireland.

“Ireland provides a consistent, certain, pro-enterprise policy environment for businesses to grow and thrive.”