Agora Companies to hire 135 at Waterford offices

Publishing consortium Agora Companies will hire for a spate of software development roles in Waterford as it celebrates 20 years in Ireland.

To celebrate 20 years in Ireland, global publishing consortium Agora Companies will take on 135 new people at its offices in Woodlock House, Portlaw, Co Waterford, as well as in Waterford city.

The new roles will be primarily in software development, but will also be spread across all areas of the company’s business such as digital publishing, technical and customer support. The UX and software development roles will provide application support, web and mobile application development as well as training and consultative services to The Agora Companies.

The company employs 270 people in Waterford, and with this latest news the Waterford offices will be the largest hub located outside the Baltimore campus in the US.

“After 20 years in Waterford, we continue our commitment to Ireland’s south east which has established itself as a strategic location for a number of multinational corporations and continues to capture talent from the capital with the offer of a better quality of life.,” said Bill Bonner, founder of the Agora Companies.

“The Agora Companies have established themselves in communities globally and are driven by the same mission, to provide a source of responsible and genuinely independent advice and opinion.”

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan added: “Having a publishing group of this stature operate successfully from a regional location like Portlaw shows how global companies can establish and grow their operations in locations outside of large urban centres. It also demonstrates a strong and very welcome commitment by the company to their Waterford location.”

In Dublin, clinical research company Teckro revealed plans to take on 45 people in Dublin as it expands its engineering hub in Silicon Docks, doubling its staff globally.

Also in Dublin, restaurant platform Toast is set to hire 120 people as it opens a new office in Dublin. The new roles will be primarily focused on product development.