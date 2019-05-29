Major US telecoms group announces 200 jobs for Sligo and Waterford

Allstate Sales Group has announced plans to hire 200 people across Sligo and Waterford in its first operation outside the US.

IDA Ireland has revealed Allstate Sales Group (ASG) – a provider of turnkey engineering and construction services to the telecommunications industry – has big plans for both the east and west coast of Ireland.

The firm revealed that it will establish software development and CAD support centres at locations in Waterford and Sligo. 100 jobs will be created in each centre over the next three years with the new office locations to be based at WorkLab Waterford and the IT Sligo Campus Innovation Centre during their start-up phase.

In the meantime, it is looking for permanent offices in both counties in what is the company’s first operation outside of its native US. The new roles will include range of technical and office positions including software developers, CAD/ARC-GIS technicians, management, administrative support staff and HR staff.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to develop, work and grow our international capabilities in Ireland,” said ASG president and CEO Antony Tepedino.

“Our industry, telecommunications, has never been so vibrant; there is no better place to launch our European expansion than Ireland. Ireland provides a wonderful platform to achieve our goals. Its diverse community, business climate and people will allow ASG to develop and grow.”

Why Sligo and Waterford?

Both Irish sites will be managed by ASG’s director of European operations, David Olden, who believesthe two counties were seen as ideal to start its new operation in.

“The question I get asked most often is ‘Why Sligo and Waterford?’ The answer is simple: it’s the people. I believe both locations are on the cusp of major growth and I am delighted that ASG are now part of that development.”

Headquartered in New Jersey, ASG was founded in 2008 and now has operations in eight US locations including New York, Pittsburgh, Boston, Tampa and Atlanta, employing some 700 people.

Services provided include planning, designing, mapping and building the pathways that telecom service providers require to connect new voice and data customers.