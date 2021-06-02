Up to 100 new highly skilled jobs for Derry with Almac expansion

The global contract development and manufacturing organisation will be recruiting over the next three years.

Almac Group has announced that it will establish a new facility in Derry. The expansion will create up to 100 jobs for the north-west of Northern Ireland.

Headquartered in Craigavon, Co Armagh, Almac has more than 5,600 employees across 18 locations in Europe, Asia and North America, including Irish facilities in Athlone and Dundalk. The company provides a range of contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services.

Recruitment is already underway for the new jobs in Derry and will continue over the next three years.

These highly skilled roles comprise a mixture of project management and software engineering positions for all levels. The company has noted that experience of the pharmaceutical industry is not an essential requirement and full on-the-job training will be provided for new recruits.

“We are experiencing significant growth and have a need to support our many clients across the globe,” said Almac Group CEO Alan Armstrong.

“With substantial advancement in technology, we are fortunate to be able to locate our employees anywhere we choose, offering greater flexibility and access to our various range of services.”

He cited the skills pipeline from Ulster University as well as the workspace available in the area as the key factors behind the decision to locate in Derry.

“We are proud to have our global headquarters based in Northern Ireland and it is our plan to expand our reach and establish a base in the north-west,” Armstrong added. “We are hopeful that, when word spreads about our expansion plans to this region, we will be able to obtain the required numbers and quality of job applicants who are keen to join us and support our mission to advance human health globally.”

Almac also continues to recruit globally and at its Craigavon campus, currently the base for 3,600 staff.

Information on jobs available at Almac is available via the company website.