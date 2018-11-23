Irish waste and recycling management firm AMCS to hire up to 100 in Limerick

AMCS has experienced a meteoric rise since it was first founded in Limerick in 2003, drumming up millions in funding and creating hundreds of jobs.

AMCS, a Limerick-based waste and recycling management software firm, has announced today (23 November) that it will expand its team by “up to 100” in the areas of product development, sales and global customer support.

The enterprise resource planning software and SaaS firm has enjoyed massive success since it was first founded in the Munster county by Austin Ryan and Jimmy Martin in 2003. Its star has been on the rise over the past 15 years, making headlines with a series of high-profile acquisitions to support its expansion ambitions.

The company serves 1,500 customers in 23 countries in the world, and has an annual turnover of €50m. It employs 450 people, including 110 in Ireland.

“The growth of AMCS into a global leader of integrated software and vehicle technology for the recycling, waste and resource industries is an example of the dynamic software sector in Ireland,” said Pat Breen, TD, the Minister of State for Trade, Employment and Business. “I wish them every success in their future operations.”

Also announcing roles this week was Cork AI firm ApisProtect, which is set to hire 25, though it is likely that these roles will be created in California, where it is expanding. ApisProtect helps commercial beekeepers to more effectively manage colonies and optimise pollination.

Though the latter is an indigenous business further expanding outside of Ireland, the general job fortune aligns well with revelations made by recruitment firm Morgan McKinley. Its Employment Monitor found that professional opportunities in Ireland increased by more than 10pc in the last years.

The company cited a number of extenuating factors contributing to the rise, and Morgan McKinley global FDI director Tracey Keevans said she believes Brexit is playing a role in the trend. “The number of professionals seeking employment is the highest that it has been all year,” Keevans commented. “A lot of that is Brexit-related, where we continue to see a big inflow of talent not just from the UK but from right across Europe, where professionals are choosing Ireland for onward career opportunities.”

Updated, 3.33pm, 23 November 2018: This article was updated to clarify that ApisProtect is located in Cork but is expanding overseas.