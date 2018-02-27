A bumper month for Ammeon: 46 new jobs on the way to Belfast

Hot off the heels of a Dublin jobs announcement, Ammeon reveals that it will establish an IT centre in Belfast, with 46 new jobs up for grabs in the Northern Irish capital.

Some more good news brought to jobseekers courtesy of Dublin-headquartered IT firm Ammeon, as the company will establish a service delivery centre in Belfast, with 46 new positions up for grabs.

As well as these 46 positions, the company also created 14 additional Belfast roles that are already in place, bringing total job creation up to 60.

This announcement comes just days after the company made a splash with the revelation that it will hire 100 new employees in Dublin.

Since Ammeon was founded in 2003, it has experienced massive growth and opened new offices, from London to Belgrade.

It boasts a varied roster of clients, serving everything from financial institutions to government organisations to telecommunication providers.

These new roles – available for engineers, consultants and new graduates – will be recruited by 2019 and will generate an additional £3.5m annually in salaries to the local economy. Invest NI offered Ammeon £600,000 to support the creation of the professional and IT jobs.

“Ammeon’s focus is on accelerating IT delivery and innovation for our customers,” explained Fred Jones, CEO of Ammeon. “With our Belfast city centre location, we are looking to take advantage of the highly skilled IT resources available in Northern Ireland.

“Automation and cloud delivery have tremendous potential for our customers, and our new Northern Irish base will play a vital role in accelerating our international expansion.

“We are looking for talented IT professionals with customer engagement skills who can help deliver major client projects and expand on our internal research and development activities.”

This announcement also ties off what has been an extremely successful month on the jobs creation front. This news included, the total number of jobs created in February now tallies at more than 1,100.

This revelation also affirms an observation made in the monthly jobs round-up – namely, that it is a good time to be an engineer on the island of Ireland. Almost half of all jobs created this month were for engineers of various disciplines.

Updated, 10.10am, 27 February 2018: This article was updated to clarify that of the 60 new positions at Ammeon, 14 have been filled, meaning 46 are available.