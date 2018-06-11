Want a job in analytics? These companies are hiring

In a world in which data is easier to gather than ever, people who can successfully derive workable insights from reams of information are like gold dust, and these companies are all mining for some real gems.

Advances in technology mean that it is easier than ever to gather vast amounts of data, something which any business worth their salt is, at this stage, incorporating heavily into their growth strategy.

Commentators frequently point out that data is the new oil, and for many reasons it’s a hugely apt metaphor. You can definitely strike it rich if you have the right data, sure, but both data and oil are pretty useless to you if you don’t have the right tools to refine them and extract their real value.

For oil, you need heavy machinery. For data, you need analysts.

To that end, these companies below are all seeking applicants for roles in analytics. If you think you can help make their data dreams come true, keep reading.

Slack

Slack is said to be the fastest-growing business app of all time, meaning that people, as you can expect, have strong opinions about it. While some call it ‘the email killer’, others laud the app for how the streamlined communication it enables can totally transform organisations.

If this sounds like something you want to get involved in, you’ll be happy to know it is hiring in the area of analytics.

Globoforce

Globoforce provides cloud-based human capital solutions. In essence, what this really means is that it provides organisations with the tools to help employees recognise each other’s talents and reach their full potential.

Globoforce has openings for data scientists, e-commerce analysts and more.

Amgen

Amgen is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, with core competencies in the areas of cardiovascular disease, oncology, bone health, neuroscience, nephrology and inflammation, particularly geared towards illnesses for which there are limited treatment options.

It has a number of analytics positions available.

Zendesk

Zendesk is a customer experience platform designed to address some of the many ways in which breakdowns in communication and inefficient systems can turn dealing with customer queries into an honest-to-God headache.

It is seeking applicants for enterprise data and analytics engineer positions across a number of its offices around the globe.

eShopWorld

While globalisation has mainly helped online retailers, it still presents a massive problem: how do you create a tailored experience for customers while still casting the net as widely as possible? This is where eShopWorld comes in. It helps businesses localise the shopping experience depending on where the customer is, allowing companies to have a global reach with a local feel.

It has a number of opportunities available for analysts.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch provides an entire suite of financial services to its clients, including mergers and acquisitions, lending, trading, and risk management in its capacity as the corporate and investment banking arm of Bank of America.

The firm has available roles for analysts and business support staff.

Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics

Aon leverages data and analytics capabilities to provide a host of actionable insights for both risk and people solutions. As you may expect from the name, it is always looking for more people to add to its nonpareil teams of analysts.

