Vodafone aims to access ‘wider talent pool’ with remote summer internship

With hybrid and remote placements, the company is hoping to attract students from ‘all corners of Ireland’ this summer.

Applications are currently open for the 2021 Vodafone Ireland summer internship programme. This year, the three-month paid placement will take place either fully remotely or on a hybrid basis, depending on Covid-19 restrictions. The programme is open to first, second and third-year undergraduate students.

Allowing interns to work remotely will give students “from all corners of Ireland” the chance to take part in the programme, Vodafone said, adding that remote interns will be provided with the necessary resources to “bridge the digital divide between urban and rural locations”.

If students are able to choose the hybrid working model, they will carry out some of their work at Vodafone’s office in Leopardstown, Co Dublin.

This year’s programme is offering 30 technological and commercial roles for interns across each of the company’s seven business units, which include HR, strategy and finance, consumer, commercial operations and technology. Vodafone said interns will work with leaders across the organisation, take on responsibilities and work on innovative projects, giving them a “collaborative and interactive summer”.

The company’s head of people development and operations, Julie Mernagh, said the 2021 internship summer programme will offer greater flexibility.

“30 successful interns will be given the opportunity to lead fulfilling projects and challenging experiences with the choice of working on a hybrid or remote working basis,” she said. “I am proud Vodafone Ireland can continue to deliver on our commitment to youth through the use of technology while increasing accessibility to a wider talent pool.”

More than 800 young people have taken part in Vodafone Ireland’s youth programmes to date, the company said. This September, it will also welcome 40 new hires to the company through its graduate programme.

Those interested in applying for Vodafone’s 2021 summer internship can find more information here. Applications close on 28 February and placements will begin from 31 May.