Jobs round up: No April showers to bring May flowers?

Though 2018 as a whole has seen am impressive amount of jobs announced across the country, April was relatively disappointing. Does it bode badly for what is yet to come this year?

Welcome back to the latest instalment of the monthly jobs round up, where we review the announcements that have been made and see which areas won out, which areas were neglected and what the most in-demand roles are right now.

Relative to the strong performance of February and March, April was rather underwhelming in terms of job creation. A total of 1090 new roles were announced around the nation this month, 400 of which were announced only in the last few days.

These 400 jobs were spread between two large announcements. The first came from US cloud services company New Relic which revealed 200 new positions will be created at its new European headquarters at Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

A mere day later, global forklift manufacturer Combilift announced that it will hire 200 across a range of areas at a new €50m global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Co Monaghan.

The next largest announcement came from payments giant Mastercard, which has a total of 175 roles up for grabs for software engineers, data scientists and blockchain specialists in Dublin.

Alongside the Monaghan announcement, there was good news for the greater Leinster area as pharmaceutical outsourcing firm PCI Pharma has confirmed that it will bring on 120 new employees at its facilities in Drogheda, Co Louth and Stamullen, Co Meath.

As we’ve previously stated here, we’re always pleased whenever jobs get announced in more regional areas, so it was great to see Sligo get a boost with the news that AI intelligence bot creators and Microsoft partner LiveTiles will be setting up an AI innovation centre in the Connacht country and bringing 50 jobs.

Close to 50pc of all announcements this month, however, were made in Dublin. Alongside those already mentioned, there were 100 jobs announced by global satellite communications company Viasat and 60 jobs with digital advertising agency Stratagem.

BDO’s merger with boutique management consultancy firm Eaton Square also generated 100 new positions that the company has said will be spread between BDO offices in Dublin, Cork, and Limerick. It is as of now undetermined how many of the 100 jobs will be in each respective area.

A total of 80 jobs were announced just in Cork this month. Cloud data management firm Rubrik will take on 50 new employees at a new centre in Cork city, while Spearline will recruit an additional 30 hires in Skibbereen to facilitate the roll out of a new GDPR compliance service.

Overall this isn’t a hugely pleasing result for regional development. The IDA has previously expressed a specific desire to bring more foreign direct investment (FDI) to regional areas and while it has had some amazing wins on that front so far in 2018, April left much to be desired. Hopefully, this is a blip in the year and that subsequent months will bring less centralised job creation.

