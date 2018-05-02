Aptiv to set up global HQ in Dublin and hire 100

Aptiv will move its global headquarters from the UK to Dublin, citing Ireland’s favourable regulatory system as a factor in the decision.

Aptiv, a global technology company serving the automotive sector, intends to grow its operation in Dublin to 250 by the end of 2018.

It is focused on developing active safety systems, electrical architecture, connected services and software necessary for automated driving.

The firm today (2 May) released a statement announcing its intention to move its global headquarters from the UK to Ireland.

Aptiv cited access to top-tier educational institutions, Dublin’s public infrastructure and Ireland’s “favourable regulatory environment” as factors that influenced its final decision.

“With Ireland’s strong pro-business environment, Dublin’s talented workforce, and strong partners in Government and the private and academic sectors, this vibrant city is one of the most attractive and appealing locations in which to operate,” said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer at Aptiv.

The global HQ will take on new recruits in the areas of information technology, supply chain management and finance. Currently, Aptiv employs 150 people in Ireland.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, was on hand to welcome the news and said: “The Government has been making strenuous efforts to ensure that we have the right conditions in place to meet the needs of leading global technology companies such as Aptiv, and Ireland is now well established as a vibrant technology hub.

“Aptiv is at the forefront of innovation and technology, and the establishment of their headquarters here will lead to the creation of quality jobs in the coming months and years.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added: “Aptiv’s decision to locate its strategically important global headquarters in Dublin is an excellent endorsement of Ireland’s attractiveness for high-quality foreign direct investment. The company is building a strong team of professionals to drive its business from Ireland.”