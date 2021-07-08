30 new jobs to be created at Irish software company Ardanis

The new jobs will include opportunities for experienced software engineers, scrum masters and software architects.

Irish software company Ardanis Technologies will create 30 new jobs as part of a €2m investment.

The company, which was founded in 2016, is using the investment to support its expansion and international growth plans.

The new jobs will be created over the next 12 months and will include opportunities for experienced software engineers, scrum masters and software architects.

The roles will be remote for the moment, with some jobs planned for Ireland and some based in the UK. Exact numbers for each location have not yet been decided.

The new jobs will see the company’s workforce grow to 42 by 2022.

Ardanis is an Irish software and digital consulting company that provides software products to businesses that span finance, pharma, technology, e-commerce and healthcare.

The company’s clients include IT services company Auxilion, blockchain-enabled insurtech company Insurwave and payment solutions provider Payzone.

Ardanis CEO Ivan Goor said the company is focused on continued growth and further product development.

“Our experience and expertise support digital project delivery and we are currently extending our footprint in rapidly growing sectors that have also seen accelerated growth despite challenges presented by the pandemic. In spite of the Brexit risk, our UK business is also growing rapidly and it has provided us with huge opportunities,” he said.

“This is an exciting time for the company and it is a great opportunity for talented people to join our growing team. These new roles are just the first step, as we look at expanding our footprint in the years ahead across Europe, the US and Asia.”

There was more Irish job news yesterday (7 July) as Derry-based blinds company Bloc announced plans to spin out a tech-focused team, creating 50 new roles. Irish travel-tech company CarTrawler also announced plans to create 50 new roles in Dublin as part of a €10m investment package.

Earlier in the week, Irish e-scooter company Zeus said it’s expanding into the Nordic market, creating 30 new roles, half of which will be in Ireland.