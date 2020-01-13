Armstrong Medical announces £8m investment and 24 new jobs for Coleraine

Armstrong Medical will expand its operations in Coleraine, doubling its output of products for use in anaesthesia, respiratory and critical care.

Armstrong Medical, a manufacturer of respiratory products, has announced an investment of £8m to expand its operations in Coleraine. The growth will see 24 new jobs created, as well as new machinery and a 26,000 sq ft warehouse to accommodate the increased production.

The expansion is supported by £800,000 from Invest NI. Kevin Holland, CEO of Invest NI, said: “This investment is a significant commitment by Armstrong Medical and gives them the operational capacity to meet growing demand. The company already has a strong export business and is committed to growing this further.

“The company is involved in our Scaling Programme and we have been working very closely with John [Armstrong, CEO], Dawn [Hart, financial director] and the rest of the team in Northern Ireland and overseas to support their ambitious growth plans for the business. This increase in the company’s production levels will significantly enhance its competitiveness and ability to innovate.

“This investment is an exciting step that will see this important employer in the north-west scale more quickly.”

‘More capacity and potential’

Armstrong Medical was founded in 1984 and currently employs 154 people, developing products for critical, neonatal and perioperative care. Its main facility in Coleraine is the site of product design, prototype, mould making, injection moulding extrusion, and cleanroom assembly.

John Armstrong, chief executive of Armstrong Medical, said: “Our investment in new machinery, premises and people will enable us to double our output and meet customer demand. With an increased production area, an enlarged warehouse and more office space we will be able to introduce new products, and have the ability to scale up operations on existing products.

“Our business continues to grow – in 2018 we secured an important contract with GE Healthcare. This expansion gives us much more capacity and potential to meet these growth ambitions and, with Invest NI’s support, we are able to do this more quickly than if we were doing it on our own.”