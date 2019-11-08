50 new biotech jobs announced for Waterford alongside €1m investment

Artesyn Biosolutions is investing €1m in manufacturing and clean room facilities in Waterford, announcing a range of new positions.

Today (8 November), Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, announced that Artesyn Biosolutions, the manufacturer of single-use solutions for biopharma processing, is to significantly expand its Waterford operations.

The county will see 50 new roles come to fruition in the areas of production, engineering, customer service and R&D over the next three years. The positions will be based at the company’s facilities in Waterford’s Six Cross Roads Business Park.

Artesyn Biosolutions currently employs 24 people in Waterford. Due to the increase in demand for its components and systems by global companies in the biopharma sector, the company has identified Waterford as a key site from which to supply its growing customer base.

Halligan said: “This significant investment and creation of 50 new jobs by Artesyn Biosolutions is great news for the company, its staff and prospective employees and is further evidence that Waterford is a great place in which to invest, work and live.

“The Government is fully committed to regional development and ensuring every region benefits from employment gains. Today’s announcement demonstrates, once again, that the south east is an attractive location with much to offer investors.”

Jonathan Downey, operations director of Artesyn’s Waterford headquarters, said: “Having our global headquarters in Waterford illustrates the confidence that companies like ours, with a global footprint, have in Ireland. Our expansion plans, although ambitious, are achievable through the support of the Irish manufacturing ecosystem and we are looking forward to the further development of our manufacturing operations at our Irish and European facilities.”

Eileen Sharpe, divisional manager of growth markets for Europe at IDA Ireland, said: “Artesyn’s expansion adds to the significant cluster of fife sciences companies in Waterford and the wider south-east region. The company’s investment in its manufacturing facility and its job creation plans are a great endorsement of not only the local management, but also the availability of talent in the region.”