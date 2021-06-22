70 jobs in Ireland planned at automation company SimoTech

The new roles will be in the areas of automation, computer system validation, labs informatics, IT infrastructure and project management.

Irish automation company SimoTech will create 70 jobs over the next two years to support its growth in the biosciences industry.

The company, which is based in Carrigaline, Co Cork, provides manufacturing automation and IT systems engineering, project management and validation services for the biotech and pharma sector.

The jobs will be based in Ireland, with 20 of these roles supporting SimoTech’s overseas work, including its first contract in Singapore, working with a large vaccine provider on a major capital project.

SimoTech’s CEO, Pat Desmond said demand for automation expertise over the last three years has allowed the company to expand at a rate of 30pc each year.

“We have trebled our revenue to €14m in 2020 and doubled our staff numbers in the last three years,” he said. “These new roles are just the first step, as we look at expanding our footprint in the years ahead across Europe, the US and Asia, while still building from Cork.”

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said SimoTech is a “shining example” of the type of technical innovation Ireland has to offer.

“Biotech and pharma are crucial sectors for the Irish economy and having home-grown companies of the calibre of SimoTech is essential to that success,” he said.

Enterprise Ireland’s regional director for the south and south-east, Martin Corkery, said the new SimoTech jobs is a sign of major growth both for SimoTech and for Ireland’s life sciences sector.

“SimoTech is a great example of a true Irish success story, which has gone from strength to strength since it was founded just ten years ago,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the company and wish the team well in their future endeavours.”

More information about working at SimoTech can be found on the company’s careers page.