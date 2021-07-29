18 companies hiring workers with automation skills right now

If you are looking for a tech job that allows you to use your automation skills, there are plenty out there. From automation engineers to DevOps engineers, here’s what’s available.

This week on Siliconrepublic.com, we’ve been exploring the world of automation and finding out more about jobs in this sector.

From a researcher with his sights on smart robots to a robotic process automation developer, there are a lot of people working on innovative projects using automation skills.

While most people think of robots when they hear the word ‘automation’, there is a huge demand for people with skills in this area. Here are 18 companies looking for automation workers right now in Ireland and further afield.

Aon

Multinational corporation Aon is focused on risk management, insurance and reinsurance brokerage and investment banking.

The company currently has a number of automation roles available around the world including an automation QA engineer, a senior process improvement and automation specialist, and a junior VBA and automation analyst.

Accenture

Professional services firm Accenture specialises in digital, cloud and security solutions in more 120 countries worldwide.

The company’s Dublin base is currently advertising several roles that require automation skills, including a DevOps engineer and DevOps architects.

Amgen

California-headquartered biopharma company Amgen is hiring automation workers at its Santry and Dún Laoghaire facilities.

Amgen’s manufacturing site in Dún Laoghaire specialises in biotech secondary manufacturing activities such as formulation, filling and lyophilisation of syringe and vial products. Its Santry location covers sales, marketing and clinical research.

Avanade

Digital services and business solutions company Avanade launched in Ireland in 2018, and since then has helped clients navigate a range of challenges including moving to the cloud and harnessing tech to expand their businesses.

The company, which was founded as a joint venture between Microsoft and Accenture, has offices in Leopardstown in Dublin and it is hiring automation workers for roles such as DevOps consultant.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pharma giant Bristol Myers Squibb is hiring for a number of roles in Ireland and abroad which require automation skills, such as automation engineers, process automation specialists and specialists in downstream and upstream manufacturing.

The company, which has been in Ireland for more than 50 years, has a drug manufacturing facility in Dublin as well as external manufacturing facilities in Dublin and Shannon.

Citi

Multinational financial services company Citi is a major employer in the fintech sector. It has had a presence in Ireland since 1965 and was one of the first foreign banks to open an office here.

Citi has a tech base in Dublin and is looking for people with automation skills for several positions, including DevOps engineer, software developer, automation engineer and solutions architects.

Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to people in 150 countries. Its Irish operation employs around 3,000 people at offices in Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Belfast.

The company is seeking somebody to work in digital finance automation, as well as a number of other roles that require automation skills.

Dun & Bradstreet

US company Dun & Bradstreet provides commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses.

It is hiring for a number of automation-related positions at its Dublin office. The roles available include data operations analyst, senior quality assurance engineer and several software engineering jobs.

Fidelity Investments

Financial services company Fidelity Investments, which is headquartered in Boston, is expanding its base in Ireland. It announced plans last year to take on 100 new tech recruits at its sites in Dublin and Galway, before announcint another 90 new jobs earlier this year.

The company is now hiring for a number of automation-related roles, including automation engineer, software engineers at various levels and DevOps engineers.

Kemp Technologies

Kemp Technologies, which has its EMEA headquarters in Limerick, is on the lookout for automation specialists.

The New York company, which is best known for its load balancer built on its own proprietary software platform, is seeking software engineers specialising in R&D.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT creates software, services and solutions for its parent company, Liberty Mutual Insurance. At the moment it is recruiting for several virtual-first roles in automation with the possibility of visits to its sites in Belfast and Dublin.

The company is mainly looking for remote-first software engineers.

Johnson & Johnson

Automation is a big part of the life sciences sector and pharma giant Johnson & Johnson is no different in its requirements.

In Ireland, the company is currently looking for a manufacturing manager and a senior engineering manager, both of which require knowledge of automation.

Mastercard

Payments giant Mastercard has been growing steadily in Dublin, revealing plans last year to create 1,500 jobs at its tech hub.

The company is looking for several roles within the automation area including a lead software developer engineer in test and automation, a senior software engineer developer/tester, a software developer in test and a senior systems platform engineer.

MSD

As with other pharma companies, MSD relies on automation in its manufacturing and supply chain processes.

With operations across Ireland, the company is currently recruiting an automation coordinator, a process automation supervisor and a senior automation engineer.

Verizon Media

Verizon Media is growing its Dublin-based tech team at the moment.

The company is often hiring for roles that require automation skills, including software engineering and DevOps engineering positions.

Viasat

Broadband satellite player Viasat moved into its Dublin office in 2018 and since then has been growing its presence in Ireland steadily.

The company is always looking to hire for tech roles, many of which require automation skills. Current vacancies include several principal and senior software engineer positions.

Workhuman

Workhuman develops an integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform.

The company has several current vacancies in automation including a senior QA automation engineer, a principal QA engineer and a software development engineer in test.

Zalando

Fashion tech company Zalando has a growing presence in Dublin and recently opened a new office on Windmill Lane.

The company is currently looking for software engineers, which would be required to know automation processes.