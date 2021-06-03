Irish cloud player Auxilion to create 110 new jobs

Most of the new jobs will be based in Ireland, with roles spanning the areas of networking, digital workplace, consulting and managed services.

Digital services provider Auxilion is expanding its team, creating 110 new jobs over the next three years.

In that period, the Dublin-headquartered company, which provides digital, cloud and IT services, said it is set to increase its revenue from €40m to €60m.

The new jobs will primarily be based in Ireland, with positions at Auxilion’s Dublin and Belfast offices and some roles focused on driving growth in the UK.

The company will be hiring for a wide range of technical roles, as well as project and programme managers, across a number of areas including networking, digital workplace, consulting and managed services.

Philip Maguire, founder and CEO of Auxilion, said the pandemic increased the roll-out of digital transformation and IT change management projects for many organisations, but he noted that many of these were implemented very quickly without long-term planning.

“Organisations therefore need to review and re-engineer their approaches to ensure they support business objectives going forward,” he said.

“We made the decision to look at our resources and realign our focus to capitalise on the company’s strengths and drive growth. This includes building ‘digital thinking’ into every part of our organisation and what we do for our customers. We’re growing the team and investing in the business to enable our transformation as we look to become the leading digital services provider on the island of Ireland, while simultaneously fuelling our expansion in the UK.”

Today’s announcement follows a restructuring of the company over the past 18 months. In November 2020, Auxilion announced plans to invest a total of €1m in a new division that would meet the demand for secure networks.

Speaking at the time, Maguire said Covid-19 had accelerated the need for digital transformation in networking and security and that he believed hybrid working would continue post-pandemic.

“This has placed unprecedented strains in terms of security and governance in relation to corporate and public sector networks.”